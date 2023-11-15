How Much Money Do Refugees Get In UK?

In the United Kingdom, refugees are provided with financial support to help them meet their basic needs and integrate into society. The amount of money they receive varies depending on their circumstances and the type of support they are eligible for. Let’s take a closer look at the financial assistance available to refugees in the UK.

Financial Support for Asylum Seekers

When refugees first arrive in the UK and apply for asylum, they are considered asylum seekers. During this period, they may be eligible for financial support provided by the government. This support is known as Asylum Support and is administered by the Home Office.

Asylum seekers who are destitute and have no other means of support can receive accommodation and a weekly cash allowance. The amount of the cash allowance is set at £39.63 per person per week for single adults, and £62.91 per week for couples. Additional support is provided for children.

Financial Support for Recognized Refugees

Once an asylum seeker’s claim is approved, and they are granted refugee status, they become eligible for mainstream benefits and support. This includes access to the welfare system, such as housing benefits, jobseeker’s allowance, and child benefits, among others.

The amount of money refugees receive through mainstream benefits is determined by their individual circumstances, such as their income, family size, and housing costs. These benefits are means-tested, meaning they are based on the individual’s financial need.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Do refugees receive more money than UK citizens?

A: No, refugees receive the same benefits as UK citizens who are in similar circumstances. The amount of financial support is based on individual need and is not specific to refugee status.

Q: Can refugees work in the UK?

A: Yes, refugees are allowed to work in the UK once they have been granted refugee status. They have the same rights and responsibilities as UK citizens in terms of employment.

Q: How long can refugees receive financial support?

A: The length of time refugees can receive financial support depends on their individual circumstances. Some may require support for a longer period, while others may become self-sufficient sooner.

In conclusion, refugees in the UK receive financial support to help them meet their basic needs and integrate into society. The amount of money they receive varies depending on their circumstances and the type of support they are eligible for. It is important to note that refugees receive the same benefits as UK citizens in similar situations, and the support they receive is based on individual need.