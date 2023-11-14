How Strong Are Russia’s Military Forces Amidst the War in Ukraine?

Amidst the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, questions arise regarding the remaining firepower that Russia possesses. This conflict, which began in February 2022, has led to an estimated death toll of 200,000 people. President Vladimir Putin’s attempt to hinder Ukraine’s westward drift and expand Russia’s influence has not gone according to plan. The initial invasion of Ukraine by Russia faced significant challenges, revealing the weaknesses in Russia’s supposedly modernized military.

Despite Ukraine’s resilience and successful liberation of approximately 50% of the seized territory, the war waged by Moscow continues. The battle has turned into a war of attrition, with both sides enduring heavy losses. Russia’s military resolve remains strong, as evidenced by its determination to continue fighting, despite suffering substantial casualties.

The initial invasion force consisted of around 190,000 Russian troops, many of whom have been killed, captured, or severely injured. The exact number of casualties is difficult to determine, but leaked Pentagon documents suggest between 189,500 to 223,000 Russian casualties, including up to 43,000 deaths since February 2022. As the conflict has persisted for another six months, the number of casualties is likely to have increased. Ukraine claims to have “liquidated” 251,620 Russian personnel since the start of the invasion.

The increasing losses have compelled the Kremlin to expand its army. In August 2022, President Putin ordered a 13% increase in the number of active soldiers, aiming to raise the total to 1.15 million. Additionally, 300,000 reserves were called up through a “partial mobilization.” If rumors of a second wave of mobilization are accurate, Ukraine estimates that another 500,000 troops may be called up. Russia’s goal is to expand its armed forces to 1.5 million troops by 2026.

The strain of the war is evident, with the British Defense Minister stating that 97% of Russia’s forces are already deployed inside Ukraine. However, the numbers alone do not capture the full spectrum of Russia’s military forces. Russia has augmented its regular armed forces with auxiliaries of varied quality. The Wagner Group, a mercenary force with approximately 50,000 members, has been the most effective among Russia’s forces. On the other hand, volunteers and forcibly mobilized soldiers from the Russian-occupied provinces lack training and experience, resulting in high casualty rates.

Russia’s elite forces have also taken significant hits, leading to a less experienced and motivated replacement. Although those who survived the initial stages of the conflict have become hardened and more effective, the degradation of Russia’s army continues. The expansion of the army on paper does not necessarily equate to a stronger fighting force. Russia seems to be striving for a ceasefire, aiming to maintain captured territories rather than engage in prolonged warfare.

Russia’s tank fleet has suffered substantial losses in Ukraine, with over 2,000 tanks destroyed or captured. This accounts for approximately two-thirds of the tanks in active service before the war. While Russia’s armored divisions face a challenging situation, the stockpile of mothballed weapons provides Moscow with a vast reserve. The Military Balance 2021 database estimated that around 10,200 tanks are in storage.

In conclusion, Russia’s military forces continue to engage in the war in Ukraine, even though they have suffered heavy losses. The strength of the Russian army lies in its determination and resolve, despite facing degradation and challenges. The conflict has proven to be a war of attrition, with both sides enduring immense casualties. The future of Russia’s military capabilities remains uncertain, but the longer the war persists, the more it undermines Russia’s prospects for a sustainable political and economic future.

