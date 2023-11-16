Africa’s Carbon Footprint: A Global Perspective

Africa, the continent most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, contributes just 4 percent of global carbon emissions, a stark disparity in comparison to its projected suffering from the consequences of a warming planet. The upcoming 2023 African Climate Summit, hosted by the African Union, marks a significant effort to address critical climate issues and seek climate finance solutions for Africa’s 1.4 billion inhabitants.

Carbon dioxide (CO2), the primary greenhouse gas responsible for global warming, is released into the atmosphere through activities like burning fossil fuels, deforestation, and cement production. These emissions are the driving force behind the rise in global surface temperatures, leading to extreme and unpredictable weather events such as droughts, floods, heatwaves, and tropical cyclones.

In 2021, the world emitted a staggering 37.12 billion tonnes of CO2. Surprisingly, more than half of these emissions originated from the wealthiest 10 percent of the global population, according to Oxfam. While Africa’s contribution to global carbon emissions remains relatively small, with 1.45 billion tonnes, it pales in comparison to other continents.

China stands as the world’s largest polluter, responsible for a massive 11.47 billion tonnes of CO2 emissions. The United States follows with 5 billion tonnes, India with 2.7 billion tonnes, and Russia with 1.75 billion tonnes. Japan ranks fifth, emitting 1.07 billion tonnes of CO2. Collectively, Africa, home to approximately 17 percent of the world’s population, only accounts for 4 percent of global carbon emissions.

To grasp the significance of Africa’s contribution on an individual basis, it is essential to examine per capita emissions. On average, each person in Africa emits just 1 tonne of CO2 annually, the lowest among all continents. In comparison, South America emits 2.5 tonnes per capita, Asia emits 4.6 tonnes, Europe emits 7.1 tonnes, Oceania emits 10 tonnes, and North America emits 10.3 tonnes per capita. This means that an average American or Australian emits as much CO2 in a single month as an individual in Africa does in an entire year.

Within Africa, the majority of carbon emissions are concentrated in three countries: South Africa, Egypt, and Algeria. These nations contribute more than 60 percent of the continent’s total emissions. South Africa, heavily reliant on coal, accounts for 435.9 million tonnes, making it one of the world’s most coal-dependent countries. Egypt closely follows with 249.6 million tonnes, while Algeria contributes 176.2 million tonnes. Interestingly, oil-producing country Libya boasts the highest per capita CO2 emissions on the continent.

Conversely, some of the poorest nations in sub-Saharan Africa, such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Somalia, and the Central African Republic, have the smallest average CO2 footprints. These countries emit only about 0.1 tonnes per person annually.

For a comprehensive breakdown of carbon emissions and CO2 emissions per capita across African countries, refer to the table below. Utilize the search bar to locate specific countries and gain a deeper understanding of their respective carbon footprints.

