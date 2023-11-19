How Much Do Finland Pay Asylum Seekers?

In recent years, the issue of asylum seekers and their financial support has become a topic of debate in many countries, including Finland. As a country known for its generous welfare system, Finland provides financial assistance to asylum seekers to help them meet their basic needs while their asylum applications are being processed. However, the amount of financial support provided to asylum seekers in Finland is often a subject of curiosity and speculation. Let’s take a closer look at the facts.

Financial Support for Asylum Seekers in Finland

In Finland, asylum seekers are entitled to receive financial support from the state. This support is provided in the form of a monthly allowance, which is intended to cover their basic living expenses, such as accommodation, food, clothing, and personal hygiene products. The amount of financial support varies depending on the individual’s age and family situation.

For single adult asylum seekers, the monthly allowance is currently set at €316. For families, the amount is higher, with an additional €92 per adult and €51 per child. It is important to note that these amounts are subject to change and may be adjusted periodically based on the cost of living and other factors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Are asylum seekers in Finland provided with free housing?

A: Yes, asylum seekers in Finland are provided with free housing while their asylum applications are being processed. The housing is typically provided in reception centers or other designated facilities.

Q: Can asylum seekers in Finland work and earn additional income?

A: Asylum seekers in Finland are generally not allowed to work while their asylum applications are being processed. However, there are some exceptions to this rule, such as for highly skilled individuals or those with a specific job offer.

Q: Do asylum seekers receive any other benefits in Finland?

A: In addition to the monthly allowance, asylum seekers in Finland are also entitled to receive healthcare services, including medical and dental care, as well as access to education for children.

In conclusion, Finland provides financial support to asylum seekers to ensure their basic needs are met during the asylum application process. The amount of financial support varies depending on the individual’s age and family situation. It is important to remember that these amounts are subject to change and are regularly reviewed to ensure they align with the cost of living.