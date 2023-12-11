New Escape Plan Thwarted by Communication Mishap

The recent arrest of the alleged shooters involved in the killing of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi can be attributed to a miscommunication that occurred during their escape plan. According to officials from the Delhi Police, the shooters, Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji, were initially supposed to flee Jaipur immediately after the crime by boarding a truck. However, due to a miscommunication with their handlers, they were unable to locate the assigned vehicle in time.

This miscommunication forced the accused to devise an alternative escape plan, which involved using multiple vehicles and hiding in different locations. Rathore and Nitin Fauji were eventually apprehended five days after the incident in a joint operation conducted by the Delhi Police Crime Branch and the Rajasthan Police at a hotel in Chandigarh.

An official familiar with the investigation revealed that the original plan involved the shooters boarding a truck soon after committing the crime. This truck was arranged by their handlers and intended to transport them away from Jaipur. However, as they were unable to find the truck, they contacted their handlers for assistance. Unfortunately, they were informed that the handlers were located far away from the vehicle’s actual location.

In a desperate attempt to evade capture, Rathore and Nitin Fauji resorted to stealing a scooter and hiding in a farm near the Jaipur-Ajmer bypass. They remained there for an hour, waiting for further instructions from their handlers. Throughout this time, they maintained contact with their handlers using the Signal app.

To avoid suspicion, the shooters pretended to be lost students when they encountered farmers in the field where they were hiding. When they failed to receive any response from their handlers, they decided to form their own plan. They hired a taxi to travel to Didwana and subsequently took a bus, a train, and another taxi to reach their final destination, Chandigarh.

Investigators have discovered that Virender Charan facilitated the acquisition of firearms for the attackers through couriers. Charan was acting on the orders of Rohit Godara, a close associate of the Lawrence-Goldy Brar criminal gang. It is suspected that both Charan and Godara are currently in hiding within European countries. Notably, Godara claimed responsibility for Gogamedi’s murder on Facebook, accusing the Karni Sena chief of supporting his enemies.

The officials further revealed that Rathore and Nitin Fauji were promised passports and visas to flee the country within a span of 20 days following the incident. In the meantime, they were instructed to remain in hiding. It is worth noting that Godara, a former LLB student who was previously arrested for rape in Rajasthan, believed that Gogamedi was responsible for his imprisonment. Nitin Fauji, who left the Indian Army after being implicated in a kidnapping case in Haryana, desired to settle abroad.

FAQs:

1. What was the role of Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji in the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi?

Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji are alleged to be the shooters responsible for the killing of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

2. What caused the arrest of the shooters?

A miscommunication between the shooters and their handlers during the escape plan led to their arrest.

3. How did the shooters evade capture initially?

After being unable to find the truck arranged by their handlers, the shooters resorted to stealing a scooter and hiding in a farm near the Jaipur-Ajmer bypass.

4. Who facilitated the acquisition of firearms for the attackers?

Virender Charan, acting under the direction of Rohit Godara, arranged for the firearms to be delivered to the shooters through couriers.

5. What were the motives of the shooters?

Rohit Godara believed that Gogamedi was responsible for his imprisonment, while Nitin Fauji wanted to settle abroad after leaving the Indian Army.

(Source: *NDTV* – https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/how-miscommunication-thwarted-escape-plan-of-rajput-leaders-killers-2631007)