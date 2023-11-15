How Market Research Saved Febreze

In the highly competitive world of consumer products, market research plays a crucial role in determining the success or failure of a brand. One such success story is that of Febreze, a popular air freshener that was on the brink of being discontinued before market research came to its rescue.

Febreze, a product of Procter & Gamble, was initially launched in 1996 with the aim of eliminating odors from fabrics and surfaces. However, despite its innovative concept, the product failed to gain traction in the market. Consumers simply did not see the need for an air freshener that targeted odors they were accustomed to living with.

Recognizing the need for a turnaround, Procter & Gamble turned to market research to understand why Febreze was not resonating with consumers. Through extensive surveys and focus groups, they discovered a crucial insight: people had become “nose-blind” to the odors in their homes. This meant that they were unable to detect the smells that Febreze was designed to eliminate.

Armed with this knowledge, Procter & Gamble revamped their marketing strategy. They shifted their focus from eliminating odors to creating a sense of freshness and cleanliness. They targeted consumers who were proud of their clean homes and wanted to enhance the ambiance. This change in approach proved to be a game-changer.

Febreze was rebranded as a product that added a finishing touch to a clean home, rather than just an odor eliminator. The marketing campaign showcased Febreze as a reward for completing household chores, and sales skyrocketed. The product became a household name, and Febreze is now available in various forms, including sprays, candles, and fabric refreshers.

FAQ:

What is market research?

Market research is the process of gathering information about consumers’ preferences, needs, and buying habits to make informed business decisions. It involves collecting and analyzing data to understand market trends, customer behavior, and competition.

What does “nose-blind” mean?

“Nose-blind” refers to the phenomenon where individuals become accustomed to certain smells in their environment, making them unable to detect them. This can lead to a lack of awareness of odors that may be present in their homes.

How did market research save Febreze?

Market research helped Procter & Gamble understand why Febreze was not resonating with consumers. By discovering that people had become “nose-blind” to odors, they were able to reposition the product as a finishing touch to a clean home, rather than just an odor eliminator. This change in strategy led to a significant increase in sales and saved the brand from being discontinued.

In conclusion, the success of Febreze serves as a testament to the power of market research in transforming a struggling product into a household name. By understanding consumer insights and adapting their marketing strategy accordingly, Procter & Gamble was able to breathe new life into Febreze and secure its place in the market.