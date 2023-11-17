How Many Syrians Are in Poland?

Poland has become a destination for many Syrians seeking refuge from the ongoing conflict in their homeland. The number of Syrians residing in Poland has steadily increased over the years, but how many Syrians are currently living in the country? Let’s take a closer look.

According to the latest available data from the Office for Foreigners in Poland, as of December 2020, there were approximately 15,000 Syrians with legal residency in the country. This number has seen a significant rise since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011. The majority of Syrians in Poland have arrived as refugees or beneficiaries of subsidiary protection.

FAQ:

Q: What is a refugee?

A: A refugee is someone who has been forced to flee their country due to a well-founded fear of persecution, war, or violence. They are unable or unwilling to return due to the fear of persecution based on their race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or membership in a particular social group.

Q: What is subsidiary protection?

A: Subsidiary protection is a form of international protection granted to individuals who do not meet the criteria for refugee status but would face a real risk of serious harm if returned to their home country. This can include threats to life, physical integrity, or inhumane treatment.

Q: Are there any other Syrians in Poland who are not included in the official statistics?

A: Yes, it is important to note that the official figures only account for Syrians with legal residency in Poland. There may be Syrians living in the country without legal documentation or those who have not yet registered with the authorities.

The increase in the Syrian population in Poland has led to various initiatives aimed at supporting their integration into Polish society. Local communities, non-governmental organizations, and government agencies have been working together to provide language courses, job training, and social support to help Syrians rebuild their lives in their new home.

While the number of Syrians in Poland is relatively small compared to other European countries, their presence has had a significant impact on the country’s cultural diversity and has fostered a greater understanding of the challenges faced by refugees.

In conclusion, Poland is home to approximately 15,000 Syrians with legal residency. The country has been working to support their integration and provide them with the necessary tools to rebuild their lives. The presence of Syrians in Poland serves as a reminder of the ongoing global refugee crisis and the importance of solidarity and compassion in addressing it.