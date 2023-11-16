Walking: How Many Steps Do You Really Need?

New research suggests that you may not need to hit the iconic 10,000 steps a day to reap the health benefits of walking. According to a recent study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, walking about 4,000 steps per day is a good target for reducing the risk of heart disease and mortality.

Contrary to previous assumptions, this study, which included data from approximately 230,000 individuals worldwide, found that significant health benefits can be gained with a lower number of daily steps. Maciej Banach, a professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and one of the authors of the study, stated, “The number of steps over which we might observe significant benefits seems to be lower than we previously thought.”

While the study noted that walking 4,000 steps per day led to a decrease in the risk of dying from any cause, Banach emphasized that the health benefits continue to increase as the number of steps increases. The study revealed that the most prominent reduction in mortality was seen in individuals who walked between 6,000 and 7,000 steps per day.

In fact, the researchers found that the more steps people took, the greater the health impacts and the lower the chances of dying from any cause and dying from heart disease. The study even included data on individuals who walked up to 20,000 steps per day and found they experienced the greatest health benefits.

However, it is important to note that there is no magic number when it comes to walking. Amanda Paluch, a professor of kinesiology at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, stated, “It’s those incremental increases, and also, if you’re at a higher level, you shouldn’t stop what you’re doing.”

So, do you need to walk 10,000 steps a day? According to the authors of the study, the answer is no. Walking any number of steps per day is associated with positive health impacts and survival improvements.

Banach encourages his patients to aim for around 3,000 or 4,000 steps a day, particularly for those with busy work schedules. Starting with lower step counts and gradually increasing them can still lead to significant health benefits. The greatest benefits are seen when transitioning from sedentary behavior to an active lifestyle.

The study also highlighted additional findings: walking about 2,300 steps per day can reduce the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, and increasing the number of steps walked per day by even 1,000 or 500 steps can lower the chances of death.

Furthermore, age is not a limiting factor. Banach stated, “The health benefits still exist even if you start at the age of 60, 65, 70 years of age.”

In conclusion, walking is a valuable form of physical activity that brings various health benefits. While the idea of reaching 10,000 steps per day has been popularized, this new research suggests that a lower number can still have significant positive impacts on our health and longevity.

FAQ:

Q: How many steps do I need to walk per day to gain health benefits?

A: Walking about 4,000 steps per day is a good target for reducing the risk of heart disease and mortality.

Q: Do I need to walk 10,000 steps a day?

A: No, according to the study, walking any number of steps per day is associated with positive health impacts.

Q: How many steps should I aim for if I have a busy work schedule?

A: Aim for around 3,000 or 4,000 steps per day and gradually increase from there.

Q: Can walking at any age bring health benefits?

A: Yes, the study found that regardless of age, walking provides health benefits, even if started later in life.