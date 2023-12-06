RAMALLAH, December 6, 2022 – The escalating conflict between Israeli forces and the ruling Islamist group Hamas in Gaza has resulted in a devastating humanitarian crisis. The death toll continues to rise, with an estimated 16,015 Palestinians killed since the outbreak of the conflict on October 7th, according to figures from the Gaza Health Ministry. In response to Hamas’ incursion into Israel, Israeli tallies indicate that 1,200 people have lost their lives.

The dire situation in Gaza has attracted the attention of aid agencies, who warn of a deepening disaster. With the majority of the 2.3 million population displaced and trapped in a small coastal enclave, access to essential resources such as food, water, medical care, fuel, and secure shelter has become severely limited. The destruction of basic infrastructure, including disrupted phone and internet services, further complicates the dire circumstances.

One of the significant challenges in understanding the true extent of the casualty toll lies in the compilation of accurate data. Prior to the war, hospital morgues in Gaza sent information to the Hamas-run health ministry’s collection center at Al Shifa Hospital. However, the destruction of infrastructure and the loss of personnel have severely hampered their ability to maintain an accurate count.

The devastation brought upon Gaza has not only resulted in the loss of lives but also the disruption of information systems. With health statisticians either killed or missing and ongoing attacks on critical infrastructure, there is growing concern that the Gaza health authorities will struggle to provide an exact count.

There are concerns that the published casualty numbers may be underreported. The U.N. human rights office spokesperson highlights the possibility that fatalities who did not reach hospitals or were lost under the rubble may not have been included. Experts emphasize that the numbers being reported are likely underestimated.

Despite these challenges, Palestinian health authorities have had a history of maintaining credibility in data collection. Their established methods in maintaining baseline statistics and tracking deaths have been recognized by public health experts. Oona Campbell, a professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, assures that the Palestinian data collection capabilities are professional, and their dedication to statistical fidelity is commendable.

It is important to acknowledge that the casualty figures are subject to ongoing analysis and scrutiny. The Palestinian Health Ministry published a detailed report on October 26th, documenting 7,028 Palestinians killed in air strikes, showcasing their commitment to transparency. While no similar reports have been released since, it is crucial to recognize the impact of fading communications between the Palestinian Authority and Gaza.

The breakdown of casualties, particularly children versus adults, remains a grave concern. The United Nations, along with Israeli and Palestinian law, defines a child as an individual under the age of 18. Although exact figures are not readily available, the PA health ministry acknowledges that approximately 70% of Gaza’s casualties are women and children under 18.

It is evident that the conflict in Gaza has pushed the region into a severe humanitarian crisis. The impacts on the civilian population, the destruction of infrastructure, and the challenges in gathering accurate data contribute to the urgency for international intervention and support. This crisis demands immediate attention to alleviate the suffering of innocent lives caught in the turmoil.

