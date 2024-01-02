Provisional results from the presidential election in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) reveal that Félix Tshisekedi has emerged as the winner, ensuring him another five years in power. However, this victory comes with a heavy price for the Congolese people. For over two decades, the DRC has been plagued by one crisis after another, fueled by a culture of impunity and violence. The West’s failure to support the establishment of an international criminal tribunal for the country has only perpetuated the suffering of its citizens.

It is noteworthy that the West, including the United States, has supported Tshisekedi’s regime through various means, such as financial grants and credit. However, despite this support, the majority of the Congolese population continues to live in extreme poverty, with 73% surviving on less than $1.90 a day. The situation has worsened over time, as evidenced by the alarming increase in malnutrition and excess mortality rates among the Congolese people.

Tshisekedi’s rise to power was not without controversy. In the previous presidential race, he was humiliated by the Congolese people, coming in third place. Yet, despite overwhelming evidence that Martin Fayulu had won by a wide margin, Tshisekedi was declared the winner, with the backing of the US. This decision resulted in significant financial support from international institutions, such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, despite the doubts surrounding Tshisekedi’s competence and popularity among voters.

In return for this support, Tshisekedi promised to end China’s control over the DRC’s rare minerals, particularly cobalt, which holds great strategic importance for the clean-energy ambitions of the US and the EU. The DRC supplies 73% of the world’s cobalt, a vital component in wind turbines, solar panels, and electric vehicle batteries. The country’s untapped mineral reserves were estimated to be worth trillions of dollars, making it a coveted resource for global powers.

Since coming to power, Tshisekedi has systematically undermined the already limited democratic processes in the DRC. Dissent and opposition have been suppressed, with journalists, religious leaders, and former allies-turned-critics facing persecution. Tshisekedi has ensured the loyalty of the military by promoting officers who are subject to sanctions for human rights violations. This has led to an increase in violence and displacement, making the DRC one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

The recent election has also been marred by irregularities. A significant number of polling stations did not open, leading to the disenfranchisement of millions of Congolese citizens. Voting machines arrived late, and some had already been tampered with. There were reports of intimidation and violence at polling stations, further undermining the credibility of the process. Calls for a rerun have been made by observers due to the high level of alleged irregularities.

The history of the DRC has repeatedly shown that those responsible for corruption and fraud rarely face the consequences, leaving the Congolese people to bear the brunt of the suffering. The West’s enablement of Tshisekedi’s regime contributes to the perpetuation of this cycle of mismanagement and violence. It is essential for the international community to reassess its support and advocate for genuine democratic reforms that prioritize the well-being of the Congolese people.

