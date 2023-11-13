Eyewitness Account: A Touching Tale of Bravery and Survival in Israel

In an unforgettable tale of courage, an Israeli family recounts their harrowing experience of facing the wrath of Hamas militants. Located near the Israel-Gaza border, the Tibon family found themselves under attack, seeking refuge in a safe room with their two young children. As the sound of gunfire drew closer, their communication with neighbors led to a chilling text message: “They’re here.”

The Tibons, Amir and Miri, were filled with horror at the realization of the militants’ presence. This exclusive story was brought to light by the 60 Minutes team, led by the renowned journalist Lesley Stahl. On their reporting trip to Israel, Stahl and her team witnessed firsthand the atmosphere of fear and uncertainty that permeated the region.

During their time in Tel Aviv, the 60 Minutes team faced rocket sirens daily. Even their interview with the Tibon family was interrupted by an urgent warning to seek shelter. The contrasting atmosphere from previous visits was striking. With closed restaurants and a sense of reluctance to leave their homes, Stahl and her team were cautious and limited their movements to essential reporting tasks.

Accompanied by a security escort, the 60 Minutes team also visited Kfar Azza, a kibbutz severely affected by the Hamas invasion. The scenes they encountered were haunting – charred homes, mangled cars, and the lifeless bodies of Hamas fighters scattered in the streets.

Amidst the devastation, Stahl asked the Tibon family a poignant question: Would they ever return to their beloved Nahal Oz kibbutz? Both Amir and Miri responded with uncertainty, expressing the profound impact of the traumatic events they had endured.

This gripping account, captured on camera and expertly produced by Will Croxton and Brit McCandless Farmer, sheds light on the ongoing struggle for survival faced by Israeli families living near the Israel-Gaza border.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is a kibbutz?

A kibbutz is a communal settlement or community in Israel where people live and work together, sharing resources and responsibilities.

Who are Hamas militants?

Hamas is a Palestinian political and military organization that operates in the Gaza Strip. It is classified as a terrorist group by several countries, including the United States and the European Union.

What was the role of the 60 Minutes team in this story?

The 60 Minutes team, led by Lesley Stahl, reported on the harrowing experiences of the Tibon family and the impact of the Hamas invasion on the kibbutz near the Israel-Gaza border.

