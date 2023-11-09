The Iron Dome: Protecting Lives and Safeguarding Israel

Since the recent deadly attack over the weekend, Palestinian militant groups, including Hamas, have launched over 4,500 rockets towards Israel. Despite this intense barrage, Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system has intercepted a significant majority of these rockets and prevented further destruction. The success rate of the Iron Dome, which has been declared operational since 2011, is estimated to be around 90-97%, according to previous information from the Israel Defense Forces.

Developed by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, the Iron Dome relies on radar, advanced tracking technology, and anti-missile batteries to detect incoming rockets and mortars. By analyzing the trajectory, the system determines if the rockets pose a threat to populated areas. If so, the Iron Dome launches Tamir interceptors to destroy the incoming projectiles. However, rockets that are not deemed dangerous are allowed to fall into less populated areas.

With an interception range of 2.5 to 43 miles, Israel has strategically placed at least 10 Iron Dome batteries throughout the country. Each battery is designed to protect a 60-square-mile area. Moreover, these batteries are versatile and can be relocated as threats evolve.

Raytheon, a major U.S. defense contractor involved in producing the Iron Dome’s interceptors, reveals that each battery consists of three launchers loaded with up to 20 Tamir interceptors. Notably, during past conflicts with Hamas in 2012 and 2022, the Iron Dome demonstrated its effectiveness by intercepting and destroying a significant proportion of the rockets launched towards Israeli towns and cities.

The creation of the Iron Dome can be traced back to 2004 when Israel’s Brig. Gen. Daniel Gold conceived the idea as a response to rocket attacks from Hezbollah during the Lebanon war in 2006. With a development cost of $210 million, Iron Dome has proven to be a game-changer, allowing the Israeli economy to function and citizens to continue their daily lives amidst conflicts.

Although the Iron Dome was initially developed in Israel, the United States has played a crucial role in financing the system. In 2014, the U.S. Congress called for technology sharing and co-production of the Iron Dome, leading to a co-production agreement between the U.S. and Israeli governments. The partnership with American military contractor Raytheon enabled the manufacture of Iron Dome components in the United States. To date, the U.S. has provided nearly $3 billion in funding for Iron Dome batteries, interceptors, co-production costs, and maintenance.

The Iron Dome system stands as a testament to the strong alliance between the United States and Israel. It has undoubtedly saved countless lives and demonstrated the effectiveness of advanced missile defense technology. As the conflict continues to unfold, both nations remain committed to meeting Israel’s air defense needs and ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.