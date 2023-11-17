Summary:

Hamas successfully deceived Israel through a carefully orchestrated campaign, leading to a devastating surprise attack that caught the Israeli Defense Forces off guard. Hamas strategically trained and prepared their fighters while convincingly portraying themselves as unprepared for a confrontation with Israel. This deception allowed them to launch a well-coordinated assault using unconventional methods such as bulldozers, hang gliders, and motorbikes against Israel, the most powerful military force in the region.

Fact:

Hamas deceived Israel by giving the impression that it did not want a fight, while secretly training their fighters and planning the massive operation.

FAQ:

Q: How did Hamas manage to deceive Israel for so long?

A: Hamas used unprecedented intelligence tactics and public impressions to mislead Israel, leading them to believe that Hamas was not interested in a military adventure.

Q: How did Hamas prepare for the attack without being detected?

A: Hamas conducted their training exercises in plain sight, often going unnoticed or mistaken as posturing by the Israeli Defense Forces.

Q: What was the impact of the surprise attack?

A: The surprise attack by Hamas resulted in the worst breach of Israel’s defenses since the 1973 war with Arab countries. Hundreds of Israelis were killed, and a significant number of Palestinians lost their lives in Israel’s retaliation.

Q: How did Hamas manage to infiltrate Israeli settlements?

A: Hamas constructed a mock Israeli settlement in Gaza, where they trained extensively and practiced military landings. They even filmed the maneuvers to further deceive Israel into believing it was not ready for confrontation.

Q: Was Hamas solely focused on military operations during this period?

A: No, Hamas also sought to portray itself as a group concerned about the economic well-being of Gazan workers. They aimed to convince Israel that they preferred peaceful economic coexistence and were not interested in starting a new war.

Q: What led to the failure of Israel’s security services to anticipate the attack?

A: Israel’s security services were deceived by Hamas’ false impression of economic interests and were unaware of the training and preparations taking place for the attack.

Q: How did Hamas manage to avoid leaks and maintain secrecy?

A: Hamas carefully limited awareness of the attack plans to a select few leaders and fighters. Those undergoing training had no knowledge of the attack’s exact purpose.

Q: What were the tactics used in the surprise attack?

A: The operation consisted of a barrage of rockets, hang glider incursions, motorbike raids, as well as the breaching of fortified walls using explosives. This was followed by the entry of fighters and the attack on strategic targets.

Sources:

