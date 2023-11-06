Indian Government Targets Independent News Site, NewsClick, in Recent Crackdown

In a recent crackdown on independent media in India, the government has targeted NewsClick, a prominent news site known for its critical coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies. The series of raids and subsequent arrests have sparked outrage among press freedom groups around the world.

The crackdown began on Tuesday, October 3, when police arrived at the home of Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, a renowned investigative journalist and writer who had been associated with NewsClick. Guha Thakurta was questioned for over 12 hours at two different locations, including Delhi police’s Special Cell. A total of 46 people associated with NewsClick were questioned during the media raids.

The raids were triggered by a report published by The New York Times, which alleged that NewsClick was among several news organizations receiving funds from US tech billionaire Neville Roy Singham to publish Chinese propaganda. However, the report did not provide any evidence linking NewsClick to criminal activities.

NewsClick has vehemently denied the allegations, stating that it does not publish news or information at the behest of any Chinese entity and that it maintains editorial independence. The news site has also clarified that it does not take directions from Singham on its content.

The crackdown on NewsClick is part of a broader trend of deteriorating press freedom in India. Since Prime Minister Modi came to power in 2014, the country’s press freedom rankings have plummeted, falling to 161 out of 180 countries on the 2023 Reporters Without Borders index.

While high-profile cases of media clampdowns make the news, many instances of suppression go unnoticed outside of human rights circles. The recent crackdown on NewsClick has once again brought attention to the deteriorating state of press freedom in India and the need to protect independent journalism.

Press freedom groups and advocates are calling for the immediate release of NewsClick’s founder-editor, Prabir Purkayastha, and human resources chief, Amit Chakravarthy, who were arrested under India’s draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The arrests, along with the seizure of computers, mobile phones, and documents, have raised concerns about the government’s targeting of independent voices and its impact on democracy and free speech in the country.

As the case against NewsClick unfolds and investigations continue, it remains crucial to support and defend independent media outlets that play a vital role in holding those in power accountable and ensuring the free flow of information.