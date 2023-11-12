The Growing Concern: Hezbollah’s Role in the Israel-Gaza Conflict

In the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, one of the major concerns is the role of Hezbollah, a militant group backed by Iran. Recent clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have raised the possibility of a broader war that could involve multiple fronts, including Hamas and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The escalation began when Hezbollah launched anti-tank missiles across the Lebanese-Israeli border, prompting the IDF to respond with strikes against Hezbollah infrastructure. These clashes are part of a longstanding conflict between Israel and Lebanon, with the last full-scale war occurring in 2006.

While Israeli and U.S. officials believe that Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, does not seek an all-out war with Israel, the current level of engagement increases the risk of miscalculation and misinterpretation, leading to inadvertent escalation. The ongoing clashes have created a potential for both sides to misjudge each other’s “red lines” and launch attacks that could be perceived as more aggressive than intended.

Another concern is the collaboration between Hamas and Hezbollah. Hamas, the militant group responsible for attacks on Israel, has admitted to coordinating with Hezbollah and has expressed a readiness for a major war. This collaboration underscores the potential for a broader conflict involving multiple actors.

Iran, a long-time supporter of Hezbollah, has been actively working with the militant group in recent days. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with Nasrallah to discuss the situation, and Iran has warned of preemptive action against Israel. The involvement of Iran further complicates the conflict and adds to the possibility of a larger-scale war.

To prevent the conflict from spilling over into neighboring countries, U.S. officials, including President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Tony Blinken, have expressed the determination to contain the fighting. The U.S. has deployed two large aircraft carriers to the eastern Mediterranean as a deterrent to state or non-state actors considering expanding the war.

While the Biden administration’s efforts to send signals may have some impact, the risk of Hezbollah’s involvement remains. Hezbollah and Iran have a lower bar to enter the conflict compared to the United States, which may hesitate to engage in another Middle East conflict. The ideological motivations and eagerness of Hezbollah to confront Israel make them a formidable force.

Hezbollah’s experience gained from its involvement in the Syrian conflict adds to its capabilities. With strong support from Iran, Hezbollah is well-armed, well-trained, and well-led. Their potential involvement in the Israel-Gaza conflict poses a heightened threat.

As the conflict persists, international concerns grow over the possibility of a global crisis. The combination of Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran increases the complexity of the conflict and the potential for a wider war. Efforts to deescalate the situation and prevent unintended escalation are crucial to avoid further devastation and loss of life.

