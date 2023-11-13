New Developments in Hamas: The Rise of a Formidable Fighting Force

Over the years, Hamas has transformed itself from a mere protest group into a highly capable armed power, armed with a wide array of weapons and equipped with military expertise. The group has undergone significant training and has gained access to weapons through a clandestine support network that stretches beyond the borders of Gaza and includes Iran and allied Arab groups.

Unlike its early days, Hamas now possesses advanced military capabilities, largely due to the financial and training support it has received from Iran and Iranian proxies like Hezbollah in Lebanon. In addition, the group has taken significant steps to enhance its own forces in Gaza. “Necessity is the mother of invention,” says Ali Baraka, a senior Hamas official, highlighting the group’s ability to manufacture weapons locally due to difficulties in importing them.

According to sources close to the group, Hamas has built a strong military infrastructure, resembling a “mini-army.” It boasts a military academy that offers specialized training, including in areas like cyber security. The group’s military wing is estimated to comprise around 40,000 personnel and includes a naval commando unit. This is a significant expansion in comparison to the 1990s when Hamas had less than 10,000 fighters.

One of the key aspects of Hamas’ strategy has been the development of a tunnel network underneath Gaza. These tunnels serve multiple purposes, from facilitating the movement of fighters to housing weapons factories and smuggling weapons from abroad. The group has acquired a wide range of weapons, including bombs, mortars, rockets, and anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles.

The increasing capabilities of Hamas have resulted in more lethal outcomes in confrontations with Israel. The group has demonstrated its ability to inflict significant casualties on the Israeli military, particularly during the 2014 Gaza war when Israel lost 66 soldiers. However, experts believe that Israel still retains the capability to defeat Hamas, although the concern remains about the impact on the civilian population.

After the most recent conflict in 2021, Hamas and its affiliated group, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, managed to retain 40% of their missile inventories, despite being a primary target for the Israelis. According to the American non-profit organization, Jewish Institute for National Security of America, the groups still possess around 11,750 missiles.

The rise of Hamas as a formidable fighting force has not only raised concerns for Israel but has also served the interests of Iran. Hamas’ cooperation with Iran has enabled the latter to encircle Israel with paramilitary forces, including other Palestinian factions and Hezbollah in Lebanon. These groups are equipped with sophisticated weaponry and share a longstanding animosity towards Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land.

While Hamas leaders are dispersed across the Middle East, their power base remains in Gaza. In the face of an expected Israeli ground invasion, Hamas has urged Gazans not to leave, signaling the group’s determination to confront the Israeli forces.

Although Iran admits to providing financial support and training to Hamas, it denies having a direct role in the recent attack on Israel. Nonetheless, the support and training provided by Iran played a crucial role in preparing Hamas for its military activities.

The journey of Hamas, which began as a small Palestinian group issuing leaflets in protest against Israeli occupation, has transformed into a well-equipped fighting force. With its growing military capabilities and support from external sources, Hamas continues to present a significant challenge to Israel’s security.

