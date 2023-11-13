How Hamas Outsmarted Israel’s Border Security with a Coordinated Attack

In a daring display of strategy and precision, Hamas militants successfully breached Israel’s border defenses during a devastating attack on October 7th. Unlike previous attempts, this attack was meticulously planned and executed, leaving Israeli forces in a state of chaos and confusion.

Instead of relying on brute force alone, Hamas militants targeted key communication towers on the outskirts of the kibbutz of Kissufim, near the Gaza Strip. By disrupting critical communication networks, they effectively paralyzed the response capabilities of Israeli forces. With the ability to communicate and coordinate diminished, the armed kibbutz security squad and volunteers like Shai Asher were left to fend for themselves.

In a simultaneous wave of attacks on multiple military posts along the border, Hamas employed a variety of tactics to disable detection, communication, and warning systems. Snipers and commercial drones equipped with explosives were used to systematically neutralize these systems, allowing Hamas gunmen to penetrate deep into Israeli territory with little resistance.

The success of this coordinated attack exposed the vulnerabilities of Israel’s highly regarded border security system. Despite previous investments in a state-of-the-art “smart wall,” the withdrawal of troops from the south and reliance on technology proved insufficient in the face of a well-executed assault. This attack resulted in the deaths of over 1,400 people, including 309 Israeli soldiers.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claims of successfully containing Hamas in Gaza were shattered. The attack highlighted the need for a reevaluation of Israel’s border security strategies and emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong and competent defense force.

It remains a pressing question as to how Hamas militants were able to breach Israel’s border defenses and wreak havoc on numerous residential communities. The lack of soldiers and adequate capabilities, as noted by Eyal Hulata, the former head of Israel’s National Security Council, played a significant role in the failure to repel the attack.

While Israel acknowledges the shortcomings of its defense system, it is important to note that the IDF remains prepared to respond to future threats. The attack on October 7th serves as a wake-up call for Israel to reassess its border security measures and adapt to the evolving tactics of its adversaries.

