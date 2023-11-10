New Heights of Support: US Stands Firm with Israel

In a resolute show of unwavering support, the United States has once again pledged its commitment to Israel and bolstered this commitment with military aid. However, as tensions rise and the echoes of past involvements reverberate, one cannot help but wonder: where does the line between support and entanglement lie?

President Biden provided a clear stance in his first reaction to the recent attack on Israel by Hamas. With conviction, he stated, “The United States has Israel’s back.” It was a stern warning to those who might seek to exploit the situation, particularly aimed at Iran and its allies. The recent attacks on US troops in Iraq and Syria, as well as the intercepted missiles potentially aimed at Israel, have further heightened concerns.

To back up their words, the US has already positioned a carrier strike group in the Eastern Mediterranean, with another soon to join. These ships carry a substantial number of aircraft and hold significant firepower. Additionally, thousands of US troops stand ready to move to the region if necessary. The United States has long been Israel’s primary military supporter, providing an annual defense aid of approximately $3.8 billion. It is worth noting that the Israeli jets bombing Gaza and the precision-guided munitions being used are predominantly American-made. Furthermore, some of the interceptor missiles for Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system are also produced in the US.

In a display of continued commitment, President Biden has sought approval from Congress for a $14 billion funding request as part of a comprehensive $105 billion military aid package for Israel. To reinforce this aid, the Pentagon has announced the deployment of two of its most powerful missile defense systems to the Middle East—a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery and additional Patriot batteries.

While the specter of past conflicts looms, the question arises: would a US president truly be willing to engage in another war, especially during an election year? Previous military endeavors in the region have proven to be costly in political, economic, and human terms. Nonetheless, the recent movements of the aircraft carriers indicate a preparedness to utilize military might if necessary, as stated by Michael Oren, a former US Israeli ambassador to the US.

However, Seth G Jones, director of International Security at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, believes the US would demonstrate great reluctance to engage directly in a war in Gaza. The presence of carrier strike groups can serve as a valuable asset without resorting to armed confrontation, particularly due to their intelligence-gathering capabilities and air defense support. Any direct engagement would be viewed as a last resort, as emphasized by Jones.

Interestingly, it is the threat from Israel’s northern neighbor, Hezbollah, that raises concerns for both Israel and the US. This Iranian-backed group poses a significantly greater risk than Hamas in Gaza. Possessing an arsenal of around 150,000 powerful and accurate rockets, Hezbollah has a long-standing enmity towards Israel. Michael Oren fears that if Israel finds itself deep inside Gaza and exhausted, Hezbollah may intervene. In such a scenario, Oren envisions a possibility of the US employing its sizable airpower to strike targets within Lebanon, though he believes boots on the ground are unlikely.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have made it clear that the US will respond if the situation escalates and US personnel or military assets are targeted. Mr. Austin emphasized the right of self-defense, stating that appropriate action will be taken without hesitation.

While the risk of the conflict expanding looms large, Jones believes that the US’s presence and posture raise the costs of risks, thereby deterring Iran and its proxies. Should Hezbollah launch a significant offensive from the north of Israel, they would likely encounter a formidable response. It is important to note that US forces in the region have endured limited attacks from Iranian-linked groups previously.

Currently, Israel has not formally requested direct military support from the US in its conflict with Hamas. Israel’s military doctrine emphasizes its ability to protect itself independently, as highlighted by Danny Orbach, a professor of military history at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

President Biden’s recent visit to Israel underscored that US support is not without conditions. He urged Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza and expressed his opposition to prolonged Israeli occupation of the Gaza Strip, warning it would be a “big mistake.” It is plausible that US support may face scrutiny and pressure as the military operation in Gaza progresses and civilian casualties mount, according to military analyst Yaacov Katz.

The United States is undoubtedly banking on its military aid and reinforced presence in the region to deter further escalation of the current conflict. While there have been few instances of the US directly intervening on Israel’s behalf, such as during the 1991 Gulf War, the US has more often utilized its influence to restrain Israel. It remains to be seen how long-lasting this support will be, particularly in light of evolving circumstances.

