Denmark’s Approach to Migration: Lessons for Germany

In the midst of the ongoing debate over migration policy in Germany, it may be worthwhile to examine the approach taken by Denmark. With its tough stance on migration, Denmark has seen a significant decrease in the number of asylum-seekers. This approach, however, has not been without its consequences.

Denmark’s strategy includes significant cuts in social benefits for migrants, with the aim of deterring people from coming to the country and encouraging those already there to enter the labor market. While this has had some success in reducing the number of asylum applicants, it has also led to unintended consequences. According to migration researchers, the cuts in social services have resulted in a rise in criminal activity and a decline in the educational performance of migrants.

Denmark has also implemented restrictions on family reunification and lifted protected status for refugees from Syria. These measures, along with the cuts in social benefits, have deterred some migrants from choosing Denmark as their destination. However, it is important to note that this has simply relocated the migration pressure to neighboring countries, particularly Germany, which has continued to accept a significant number of asylum-seekers.

One interesting proposal from Denmark is the outsourcing of asylum application processing to a third country outside the European Union. This plan, which has been put on hold, raises questions about the rule of law and the fundamental rights of asylum seekers. The suggestion that countries have the right to determine where asylum seekers find protection is a controversial one and has been met with criticism.

Germany, too, has considered outsourcing asylum procedures to third countries, taking inspiration from countries like Australia. However, it is essential to ensure that any such arrangements comply with international and EU laws, as well as the country’s own constitution.

The debate over migration policy in Europe is complicated and lacks a comprehensive, unified approach. Many countries are taking unilateral actions to deter irregular migration, which often leads to a “race to the bottom” of deterrence. It is imperative that we strike a balance between enforcing the law and upholding the rights of those seeking protection.

As Germany grapples with the challenges of managing an increasing number of asylum-seekers, it can learn valuable lessons from Denmark’s approach. However, it is important to consider the unintended consequences and ethical implications of implementing such measures. Ultimately, any solution must prioritize the protection of human rights and adhere to international and domestic laws.