Ecuador’s Struggle with Rising Gang Violence

Armored vehicles patrolling the streets, terrified journalists forced to kneel at gunpoint, and police officers pleading for their lives – these scenes depict the escalating gang violence in Ecuador, a country that was once considered a peaceful haven in Latin America. Let’s delve deeper into the factors contributing to Ecuador’s descent into an “armed internal conflict.”

What’s Happening in Ecuador?

Ecuador has been engulfed in days of unrest, marked by several incidents of violence. This wave of turmoil started when two notorious gang leaders escaped from a prison in the city of Guayaquil. The unrest intensified further with prison guards being held hostage and explosive devices being detonated in various cities across the country. One particularly dramatic incident involved armed men storming a television studio in Guayaquil, attempting to force a presenter to read a message live on air. Thankfully, soldiers intervened and arrested the gunmen. Nonetheless, such unsettling events have left Ecuadoreans deeply shaken.

What Triggered the Recent Surge in Violence?

The violence spiked after the failed transfer of gang leader Adolfo Macías Villamar, known as “Fito,” from one prison to another. Fito was being held in La Regional prison in Guayaquil and was supposed to be moved to a smaller and supposedly safer facility within the same compound. However, when the police entered his cell, they discovered that Fito had already escaped. Two prison guards have been charged with aiding in his escape. This incident sparked riots in multiple prisons across the country, with prison guards being taken hostage.

Why Do Prison Transfers Lead to Violence?

It’s important to understand that control over many prison wings in Ecuador falls not in the hands of the authorities but with the inmates themselves. Gang members often govern these wings, providing cell rentals, as well as illegal goods such as food, drinks, and drugs. A music video recorded by Fito’s daughter exemplifies why he would resist leaving La Regional. The video shows him in a spacious cell adorned with garish murals, enjoying the company of fellow prisoners and even tending to his pet rooster. Fito is the leader of Los Choneros, one of Ecuador’s most powerful prison gangs. Similar rival gangs dominate other penitentiaries, often leading to deadly conflicts within the overcrowded and confined prison space.

Attractiveness for Gangs and the Role of Geography

Ecuador’s geographical location between Colombia and Peru, the leading cocaine producers globally, serves as a crucial factor. The United Nations Global Report on Cocaine 2023 highlights that cocaine production has reached record highs recently. While Colombia’s security forces have made efforts to curb drug trafficking, criminal organizations have adapted by becoming more international. Mexican drug cartels and criminal groups from the Balkans have seized opportunities left by the demobilization of the FARC rebel group in Colombia. With its strategic Pacific ports and limited experience in dealing with organized crime, Ecuador has become an enticing transit country for drug shipments destined for Europe and the United States.

The State of Emergency and Its Implications

In response to the escalating violence, President Daniel Noboa declared a 60-day state of emergency, accompanied by a nationwide curfew from 23:00-05:00 every night. This measure empowers the president to deploy soldiers to restore order in prisons and provide assistance to the police across the country. The state of emergency grants the police the authority to search individuals on the streets for weapons and conduct home searches if they suspect the presence of arms or explosives. While this declaration has been met with some criticism, it demonstrates the government’s determination to tackle the pervasive gang violence gripping the country.

