Empowering Dominican Women: Combating Child Marriage and Teen Pregnancy in the Face of Abortion Restrictions

In the bustling town of Azua, Dominican Republic, Marcia González dedicates her time to making a difference in her community. A devout churchgoer, she would typically assist with church activities, but today she feels compelled to teach sex education at a local school. With her husband serving as a deacon, the couple has been advocating for comprehensive sex education in the Dominican Republic for the past four decades.

The Caribbean country proudly showcases a Bible on its flag, highlighting the influence of Catholics and evangelicals who stand united against the decriminalization of abortion. Such a strong lobby has effectively halted any progress towards changing the laws.

While President Luis Abinader expressed his commitment to decriminalizing abortion during his campaign in 2020, his government has yet to take any action. The fate of abortion laws in the Dominican Republic hangs in the balance, waiting for May’s election results.

Amidst this challenging landscape, González and fellow activists have embarked on an innovative approach to empower young girls and combat unplanned pregnancies. They have established “teenage clubs” that provide adolescents with knowledge about sexual and reproductive rights, self-esteem, gender violence, and financial literacy, among other topics. These clubs aim to equip Dominican women of the future with the necessary tools for empowerment.

Unfortunately, sex education outside of these clubs is often lacking, leaving approximately 30% of adolescents without access to contraception. Coupled with high poverty levels, the risk of unwanted pregnancies escalates in the Dominican Republic.

González’s concerns extend beyond the issue of terminating pregnancies. In many cases, poverty compels Dominican mothers to arrange marriages between their teenage daughters and men who may be up to 50 years their senior. Gender violence, including cases of incest, afflicts nearly 7 out of 10 women, but societal silence perpetuates these abuses.

Tragically, the statistics further reveal that in 2023 alone, 42 out of every 1,000 adolescents aged 15 to 19 became mothers, according to the United Nations Population Fund. Furthermore, before the release of UNICEF’s 2019 report on child marriage, over a third of Dominican women were already married or in free unions before the age of 18. Although child marriage has been prohibited by law since 2021, the practice persists due to normalization and a lack of awareness.

González and her fellow activists are fighting tirelessly to break these cycles of child marriage and teen pregnancy. Their work highlights the importance of comprehensive sex education, access to contraception, and a society that actively confronts gender violence.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How does the Dominican Republic criminalize abortion?

In the Dominican Republic, abortion is considered a criminal offense without any exceptions. Women who have an abortion can face up to 2 years in prison, while doctors or midwives assisting in the procedure may be penalized with 5 to 20 years of incarceration.

2. What are “teenage clubs”?

“Teenage clubs” are community-based initiatives in the Dominican Republic that aim to educate adolescents about sexual and reproductive rights, self-esteem, gender violence, and other relevant topics. These clubs provide a safe space for young girls to learn, share experiences, and empower themselves.

3. Why do some Dominican mothers marry their teenage daughters?

Extreme poverty drives some Dominican mothers to arrange marriages for their teenage daughters with significantly older men. These coerced unions often perpetuate gender violence and contribute to the cycle of teenage pregnancies.

4. How prevalent is child marriage in the Dominican Republic?

Before the release of UNICEF’s 2019 report, over a third of Dominican women were married or entered into free unions before the age of 18. Despite child marriage being prohibited by law since 2021, the practice remains common due to normalization and limited awareness.