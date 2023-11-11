The Complex Relationship between Iran, Israel, and Hamas

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, discussions about Iran’s involvement have been widespread. Speculation has arisen regarding the potential involvement of the Islamic Republic or its regional proxies in this war. Although Iran has denied planning the attack, its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei praised the attack on the Zionist regime. However, Hamas has claimed sole responsibility for the attack.

Since the 1979 Iranian revolution, Iran and Israel have been in conflict, but a full-blown war between the two has never materialized. Nevertheless, Iran provides support to proxies in the region such as Hezbollah, the Shia militant group in southern Lebanon. It remains uncertain whether Hezbollah or another group launched rockets from southern Lebanon towards northern Israel this week.

Iran also provides material support to Hamas, along with training and funds. The same can be said for Hezbollah. Proxy groups like the Fatemiyoun Brigade in Syria, the Badr Organization in Iraq, and the Houthis in Yemen have closer ties to the Iranian regime. However, it would be incorrect to solely blame the Iranian regime for the recent attack.

Hamas has a complex relationship with Iran. Although it is a Sunni group, unlike most of the groups supported by Iran, it has had ruptures with Iran in the past, especially over Iran’s support for the Assad regime during the Syrian civil war. This significant political and ideological rift between Hamas and Iran is uncommon among non-state actors.

To deter Iran from getting involved through its proxy groups, the US has deployed a carrier strike group in the Eastern Mediterranean as a deterrent. However, it is unlikely that Iran would launch direct attacks against Israel. The possibility of a regional conflagration is real, but assessing its likelihood is challenging, given Iran’s potential losses if it becomes involved.

A History of Iran and Israel

Israel and Iran used to have close economic and strategic ties, with Iran importing Israeli arms and Israel buying Iranian oil before the 1979 revolution. Both countries also shared close relationships with the US and considered fighting the Soviet Union and communism as part of their foreign policy.

However, after the revolution, Iran’s hard-line Shia government considered Israel as usurpers on Muslim land and saw the US as an enabler. In this worldview, Israel was seen as a Western colonial outpost and Zionism as a form of imperialism. Many Arab governments shared this view and rejected Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state.

During this time, Hezbollah and Hamas emerged, partially as responses to Israel and partially as responses to local constituencies. Hezbollah, for example, started in reaction to Israel’s invasions and amid Lebanon’s sectarian civil war. Hezbollah not only carried out attacks against US and Israeli targets but also provided support to impoverished Shia areas in Lebanon.

Iran has provided funds and training to Hezbollah since its early days, aiming to increase its influence in the Middle East. The relationship between Iran and Hamas is less straightforward. While both Iran and Hezbollah provide support to Hamas, Iran does not directly control its actions or coordinate plans with Hamas.

In conclusion, Iran’s relationship with various groups, including Hamas, exists on a spectrum. While Hezbollah maintains a close alliance with Iran, Hamas has a looser connection. Expert opinions agree that Iranian support has benefited Hamas, but there is no clear evidence to suggest direct coordination between Hamas and Iran during the recent attack.

FAQ

1. Is Iran directly involved in the war between Israel and Hamas?

Speculation suggests that Iran may be involved, but there is no concrete evidence of their direct involvement in planning the attack on Israel by Hamas.

2. Who is responsible for the attack on October 7?

Hamas has claimed sole responsibility for the attack, which resulted in the deaths of around 1,200 Israelis, mainly civilians, and the injury of thousands more.

3. Does Iran support Hamas?

Yes, Iran provides material support, funding, and training to Hamas.

4. What is the relationship between Iran and Hezbollah?

Iran has a close alliance with Hezbollah and has provided support since its early days. Hezbollah is considered like an ally to Iran.

5. Why did Iran and Israel’s relationship deteriorate?

Following the 1979 Iranian revolution, Iran’s new government viewed Israel as Western imperialists and saw the US as supporting them. This led to the deterioration of their relationship.