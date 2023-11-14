Israeli Intelligence: Analyzing the Complexity and Gaps

Israel’s intelligence capabilities have long been praised for their sophistication and effectiveness in gathering information on potential threats. However, as Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israeli towns and army bases, questions arise about how Israeli intelligence failed to anticipate and prevent such a large-scale plot. To gain insight into Israeli intelligence and understand the possible gaps in their system, we turn to Javed Ali, a renowned counterterrorism and intelligence expert with experience in U.S. intelligence.

1. What were your thoughts as the attacks unfolded?

The meticulous planning and execution of this attack indicate that Hamas went to great lengths to conceal their intentions from Israeli intelligence. It’s possible that their coordination was kept covert, making it difficult for intelligence agencies to detect. Additionally, there are speculations of Iran’s involvement in supporting the operation, although concrete intelligence evidence is yet to be disclosed. Furthermore, considering the geographical proximity, one might wonder why Israel didn’t detect this sophisticated attack on its doorstep. Some Israeli officials believed that recent counterterrorism operations had deterred Hamas and that the group lacked the capability for such an extensive assault.

2. How does Israeli intelligence function and how is it perceived globally?

Israel boasts one of the world’s most advanced and capable intelligence systems. The structure and operation of their intelligence system bear similarities to that of the United States. The Israeli domestic security service, Shin Bet, is comparable to the FBI and focuses on monitoring domestic threats. For foreign intelligence, Israel relies on Mossad, which is equivalent to the CIA. Additionally, Israel possesses a military intelligence agency, akin to the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, with smaller entities dedicated to specific intelligence matters. Like many Western nations, Israel employs various intelligence sources, including human intelligence (spies), signals intelligence (monitoring electronic communications), imagery intelligence (utilizing satellites for surveillance), and open-source intelligence (extracting information from publicly available sources).

3. How does Israel’s intelligence system differ from that of the US?

Unlike the United States, Israel lacks a centralized intelligence coordinator, a single entity that oversees all intelligence components. The U.S. established the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in 2004 to address the fragmented nature of intelligence agencies. This independent office assists in resolving difficult issues and mediating analytic differences. A counterpart to this central office does not exist in Israel. Establishing a comprehensive intelligence coordinator in the future could potentially help Israel address challenges and enhance coordination among its intelligence agencies.

(Source: The Conversation)