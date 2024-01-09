New Verdict Restores Justice for Bilkis Bano’s Rapists

In a landmark decision, India’s Supreme Court has reinstated life prison sentences for the 11 men who brutally raped Bilkis Bano during the communal riots in Gujarat in 2002. The verdict comes after Bano and others petitioned against the Gujarat government’s decision to release the convicted rapists two years ago.

Bano’s fight for justice has spanned over two decades and has come to symbolize the struggle of survivors from the 2002 violence in seeking accountability for the perpetrators. However, the Supreme Court’s decision was met with uncertainty and confusion as the rationale behind the verdict remains unclear, especially in the context of India’s upcoming national elections, where religious polarization is expected to play a significant role.

But how did the Supreme Court arrive at the decision to send the convicts back to jail? To understand the full story, we must delve into Bilkis Bano’s struggle, which has captivated the attention of the entire nation since that fateful day in 2002.

Bano, currently in her 40s, was five months pregnant when she and her family fled their village in eastern Gujarat amid the outbreak of violence against the Muslim community. They sought refuge in a district in western Gujarat but were attacked by a mob of men. Bano was gang-raped during the horrifying ordeal, and tragically, seven members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter, were killed.

The Gujarat riots claimed the lives of nearly 2,000 people, mostly Muslims. During this time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, and though allegations of his government’s involvement in the violence persisted, the Supreme Court found no evidence to prosecute him.

In 2003, following a federal investigation ordered by the Indian Supreme Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took charge of Bano’s rape case. In 2004, the accused were arrested, and the Supreme Court ordered the trial to be transferred to the neighboring state of Maharashtra due to Bano’s allegations of death threats.

After a legal battle spanning 17 years, justice seemed within Bano’s grasp in 2019 when the Supreme Court directed the Gujarat government to compensate her with $71,000, a job, and a home of her choice. However, on India’s Independence Day three years later, the government controversially approved the release of the 11 convicted men, who were celebrated upon their release.

The convicts were granted freedom based on Gujarat’s remission policy, which has been in place since 1992. Gujarat officials justified their release by stating that the men had served over 14 years in prison. However, lawyer Vrinda Grover pointed out that a 2014 policy prohibited the remission of sentences for certain crimes, including rape and murder. The 11 men were convicted in 2008, meaning the 1992 policy applied rather than the newer one.

This decision shattered Bano’s faith in the justice system. She expressed her disappointment, emphasizing the need to restore her right to live fearlessly and in peace. Fortunately, the Supreme Court recognized that the authorities had violated the rules by setting the convicts free without due process.

The Supreme Court ruled against the convicts’ release due to the fact that the case had been transferred from Gujarat to Maharashtra. As per India’s Code of Criminal Procedure, Section 432, the power to remit sentences lies with the “appropriate government,” which is the government in the state where the convicts were sentenced. Since the conviction occurred in Maharashtra, the Gujarat government exceeded its authority by releasing the men.

While this verdict brings a sense of relief and justice for Bilkis Bano and her family, the road to justice still continues. It serves as a reminder that accountability for crimes of such magnitude must be unwavering, providing hope for countless survivors who seek justice.

