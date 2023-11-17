David Cameron Makes a Surprising Return to Frontline Politics

In a stunning turn of events, David Cameron has made a comeback to frontline politics after a seven-year absence. The former British Prime Minister met with Rishi Sunak, the current Prime Minister, to discuss this unexpected move that has left the political world in shock.

Speculation has been rife about the reasons behind Cameron’s return and how it came about. However, former Foreign Secretary William Hague denied any involvement, stating that it was not his idea. Sometimes, political decisions are as simple as one person asking another for a chat, and in this case, they sorted it out amongst themselves.

Cameron, who has been a helpful sounding board for Sunak on various issues, intensified his conversations with the current Prime Minister after Sunak’s conference speech. In that speech, Sunak criticized the political system and announced the cancellation of a major infrastructure project. Cameron, unusual for him, publicly criticized Sunak’s decision regarding the project, which caused tensions between Downing Street and Sunak’s office.

The actions of Suella Braverman, who had been causing trouble for Downing Street with her public statements, were seen as a catalyst for Cameron’s return. While a cabinet reshuffle had been anticipated for some time, Braverman’s actions expedited the process. During a meeting between Cameron and Sunak, the latter asked Cameron to become foreign secretary.

The fact that this decision was kept under wraps until the last moment is quite remarkable. Usually, news like this leaks in advance, given the nature of Westminster politics. Many government insiders were blindsided by the move, indicating that only a select few were privy to the decision.

While some were surprised by Cameron’s return, those who know him well were not entirely taken aback. They describe him as someone who did not want to be an ex-prime minister who criticizes from the sidelines but instead wanted to continue serving the public. The role of foreign secretary is particularly appealing to Cameron, as it allows him to utilize his global contacts and experience on the world stage.

However, not all within the Conservative Party are pleased with Cameron’s appointment. Some express concerns about the direction of the party under his return. The Labour Party, on the other hand, sees an opportunity to scrutinize the entire period of Tory government since 2010, as both the chancellor and foreign secretary were part of that government. They argue that Prime Minister Sunak cannot use the excuse of blaming previous governments anymore.

David Cameron’s return to frontline politics has sent shockwaves through Westminster. It remains to be seen how this surprising turn of events will unfold and what impact it will have on British politics.