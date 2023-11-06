North Korea Could Provide Ammunition Support to Russia Amidst Ongoing Conflict

In the midst of a protracted war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin finds himself in need of ammunition as the conflict increasingly revolves around artillery engagement. With global isolation exacerbating the situation, Russia is exploring alternative sources to meet its military requirements. Recently, it has been revealed that Russia has been engaged in arms negotiations with North Korea, with a particular focus on obtaining artillery munitions.

It may be difficult to gauge the precise amount of ammunition North Korea has readily available for shipment, as well as its battle-ready condition. The reclusive state’s production capacity and stockpiled ammunition remain uncertain as well, making the extent of potential aid unclear. However, two specific types of shells, 122 mm and 155 mm caliber munitions commonly employed by Russia in Ukraine, along with anti-tank missiles, would be highly valued by the Kremlin.

North Korea, having large supplies of Russian/Soviet standard ammunition, could offer substantial support to Russia, which is depleting its ammunition stocks rapidly. According to Phillips O’Brien, a professor of strategic studies at the University of St. Andrews, Russia already obtains drones from Iran to counter Ukraine’s air defenses.

While Russia may be seeking an advantage on the battlefield, one must consider the potential consequences. Would a deal with North Korea inadvertently lead to a replenishment of Ukraine’s ammunition supply? South Korea, a staunch Western ally, possesses significant quantities of U.S. standard ammunition and substantial production capabilities. Although Seoul has refrained from providing lethal aid to Ukraine to avoid provoking Russia, the focus on military cooperation between North Korea and Russia has raised concerns and could prompt South Korea to reconsider its stance.

As the conflict develops into an intense “artillery duel,” reminiscent of past world wars, the acquisition of North Korean ammunition could enable Russia to maintain its hold on Ukrainian territory while hoping that Ukraine exhausts its ammunition reserves first. The situation remains fluid, but the North Korea-Russia nexus presents an intriguing and potentially game-changing development in the ongoing conflict.