China’s Growing Role in Supporting Russia’s Economy and Military

The relationship between China and Russia has been a topic of growing interest, with China playing an increasingly critical role in supplementing Russia’s war-torn economy and boosting its military capabilities. A recent analysis by CNBC sheds light on the extent of this partnership.

In 2022, bilateral trade between Russia and China reached an impressive record high of $190 billion, indicating a 30% increase from the previous year. This trend continues into 2023, with total trade reaching $134 billion in the first seven months alone. These figures have raised concerns among Western officials who believe that Russia’s economic boost, fueled by trade with China, is indirectly supporting its activities in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

While Western officials view the Chinese cooperation with apprehension, Beijing has refrained from openly criticizing Russia’s actions in Ukraine. Instead, they insist that their trade relationship with Moscow is merely “normal economic cooperation” and not aimed at any “third party.”

Although China denies direct involvement in Russia’s military activities, an analysis of Russian customs documents reveals ongoing supplies of drones, helmets, vests, and radios from China. These goods act as a lifeline for President Vladimir Putin’s over 18-month war of attrition and provide lucrative opportunities for Chinese companies. However, it is important to note that the companies involved in this trade tend to be small exporters, rather than major corporations.

Experts highlight that exporters in China face little risk of penalties as long as they do not explicitly violate Western sanctions or provoke additional tensions with the West. Yet, their ability to keep these exports discreet is crucial in order to avoid provoking the ire of the Communist Party.

The burgeoning economic ties between China and Russia undoubtedly have significant implications, both for their bilateral relationship and the geopolitical landscape. As China’s economic influence continues to expand, its role in supporting Russia’s economy and military capabilities will remain an ongoing subject of scrutiny and concern among Western officials.