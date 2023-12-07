Centre’s Vigilance in Response to Parliamentary Attack Threat by Khalistani Extremist

New Delhi: In a firm response to the recent threat made by Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun to attack Parliament, the Indian government has taken the matter seriously and engaged with relevant authorities. While not wanting to give undue attention to such threats, the government recognizes the importance of addressing security concerns.

Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for India’s External Affairs Ministry, emphasized the gravity of the situation by stating that threats of this nature are not taken lightly. Without amplifying the extremists’ voices, Bagchi revealed that the Indian government has already approached the US and Canadian authorities regarding this specific threat.

Delhi Police, in light of the threat message released by Pannun, confirmed that they are on high alert during the ongoing parliamentary session. Stringent security measures have been put in place in and around Parliament to maintain law and order. The law enforcement authorities vow to prevent any untoward incidents from occurring.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of the extremist organization Sikhs for Justice, has recently been targeted in an alleged murder plot in the United States involving an Indian government official. This development has caused concern in India, prompting New Delhi to initiate a thorough investigation at a high-level.

In conclusion, the Indian government’s response to the threat posed by Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun reflects its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Parliament. By taking the matter seriously and collaborating with international counterparts, the government acknowledges the significance of addressing these security concerns earnestly.

