Canada’s Complex Relationship with the Sikh Community

Canada has become a significant player in the tensions surrounding the Khalistan movement, which advocates for an independent state in Punjab for Sikhs. The recent revelations of potential Indian involvement in the assassination of a Sikh separatist in British Columbia have raised questions about Canada’s position in this complex issue.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged in Parliament that there were “credible allegations” of Indian agents being connected to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent supporter of the Khalistan movement. However, India has denied any involvement in the incident. This is just the latest development in a long history of Canada being entangled in the strife of Punjab.

The migration of Sikhs to Canada began in the early 1900s, primarily driven by opportunities for labor work in British Columbia and Ontario. The partition of India and Pakistan in 1947 further fueled this emigration, as instability and violence pushed Sikhs to seek a better life outside of Punjab. Canada’s emphasis on shared values of humanity and equality has made it an attractive destination for Sikhs, leading to a significant Sikh population in the country.

In fact, Canada is home to the largest Sikh population outside of India, with approximately 770,000 individuals identifying as Sikhs in the 2021 census. This population is relatively more significant in Canada, making up 2.1 percent of the total population, compared to just 1.7 percent in India. The prominence of Sikhs within the South Asian community in Canada has shaped how Canadians perceive the region.

The Air India bombing in 1985 marked a defining moment for Sikhs in Canada. Though not all Sikhs supported the Khalistan movement, the incident created negative perceptions and led to suspicions of potential terrorist linkages among Sikhs. However, this did not result in the same level of bigotry experienced by Muslims in the United States after 9/11.

Today, Sikhs play a prominent role in Canadian society and politics. Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the New Democratic Party, is Sikh and has been vocal about the treatment of Sikhs in India. In 2015, Prime Minister Trudeau made history by appointing four Sikhs to his cabinet, highlighting their representation in comparison to India’s cabinet at the time.

Canada’s relationship with the Sikh community is complex, influenced by historical migration patterns, shared values, and political dynamics. As tensions surrounding the Khalistan movement persist, Canada will continue to navigate its role while upholding its commitment to diversity and inclusion.