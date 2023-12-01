New Perspectives on Biden’s Approach to Israel

In recent times, the relationship between the United States and Israel has undergone significant changes. The Israel that once stood as a close ally, sharing key values with America, is no longer the same. While President Joe Biden’s immediate support for Israel following the Hamas attacks seemed like a logical reaction, it also highlighted the perception that Israel was acting as a proxy for U.S. foreign policy. This approach, however, may have unintentionally allowed the U.S. to influence Israel’s actions and restrain Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The current Israeli government led by Netanyahu has shown authoritarian tendencies and has veered away from U.S. foreign policy objectives in Ukraine. It has fueled apartheid policies, treating Palestinians as second-class citizens, and worsening their living conditions in the West Bank and Gaza. Furthermore, Netanyahu has forged alliances with leaders who oppose American policies, such as Vladimir Putin, Viktor Orban, Recep Tayyeb Erdogan, and Xi Jinping. In the U.S., Netanyahu’s government has aligned itself with the Republicans, rejecting the positions of the Democrats.

Netanyahu’s track record of unreliability and dishonesty, along with his formation of a cabinet consisting of questionable characters, made it clear that partnering with him in post-terrorist attack operations would not be advantageous for the U.S. Moreover, Netanyahu faced domestic challenges and public blame for the attacks, which may have incentivized him to prolong the conflict in Gaza against U.S. interests.

Despite Biden’s attempts to signal caution and urge Israeli restraint, the unwavering U.S. support for the Netanyahu government was extensive. This broad support, including promises of military and economic aid, contributed to the high toll of the war in Gaza, with thousands of innocent Palestinians losing their lives and extensive damage to infrastructure. The growing devastation and human suffering have strained the relationship between Israel and the U.S., leading to internal debates within the U.S. government.

However, Biden’s strong support for Israel has paradoxically granted him greater leverage and popularity in the country. This influence has allowed him to address the human costs of the war directly, advocate for the release of hostages, prioritize humanitarian aid to Gaza, and push for more targeted tactics by Israel. By aligning closely with Israel, Biden has gained credibility and the ability to champion solutions that were previously deemed implausible, such as a two-state solution.

While Biden’s approach to Israel may have had unintended consequences, such as exacerbating tensions and casualties in Gaza, it has also provided him with unique opportunities to influence Israeli actions and prioritize humanitarian efforts. As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how Biden’s close relationship with Israel will ultimately shape the longstanding dynamics in the region.

