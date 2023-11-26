Finland Faces Challenging Border Situation with Russia

Finland has recently taken the decision to close most of its border crossings with Russia, citing a surge in the number of asylum-seekers entering the country. While Finland has closed four border points, leaving only one open, it has closed three more overnight for a month. The Finnish government believes that this increase in border crossings is the result of a deliberate strategy by Russia in response to Finland joining NATO. However, Russia asserts that those crossing the borders have the right to do so.

Since August, around 684 individuals from Yemen, Iraq, Somalia, and other African and Middle Eastern countries have sought asylum in Finland, according to Finnish border authorities. It should be noted that all of these individuals crossed the border without the correct paperwork to enter the European Union.

There is evidence that migrants are using online platforms, particularly encrypted chat groups on platforms like Telegram, to gather information and seek assistance in crossing the Finnish-Russian border without valid documentation. These chat groups provide guidance to migrants on how to enter Finland from Russia and offer services in exchange for a fee. For instance, some individuals in the chat groups claim to be able to help migrants apply for Russian student visas, arrange transportation, and facilitate their journey to either Estonia or Finland.

These “facilitators” charge varying amounts for their services, depending on the level of assistance required. A package including a three-month study visa, participation in a short language course in Russia, transportation to the border, and bicycles to cross on the Finnish side can cost around $1,300, while a more comprehensive package including a visa extension, student accommodation, and health insurance can cost up to $2,500. The facilitators often assure their clients that they have agreements with Russian border officials who will stamp their passports and help them claim asylum on the Finnish side.

It is worth mentioning that most border crossings between Russia and Finland require some form of transportation, as they cannot be crossed on foot. In the chat groups, individuals offer bicycles as a means to overcome this challenge. There have been reports of minibusses with Russian license plates distributing bicycles to migrants just before the border. These migrants then follow Russian border officials to the checkpoint, hoping to enter Finland smoothly.

Since Finland’s announcement of the border closures, migrants in chat groups are seeking alternative routes and reassurances from facilitators that they will be able to cross into the EU. Some express concerns about potential detention and deportation. However, the administrators of these groups reassure members by claiming that more than 100 people have crossed the border without incident in the past two days.

Finland has accused Russia of not properly guarding their shared border, thereby endangering national security and public order. Russian officials deny these allegations and argue that they are following all official instructions regarding border crossings.

The closure of the border checkpoints is currently scheduled until February 18 but may be subject to change or repeal if the situation improves. The Finnish Interior Ministry will assess the necessity of the decision going forward.

