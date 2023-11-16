How Are Countries Classified By World Development Report?

The World Development Report (WDR) is an annual publication by the World Bank that provides a comprehensive analysis of global development issues. One of the key aspects of the report is the classification of countries into different income groups based on their level of development. This classification helps policymakers, researchers, and analysts to better understand the economic and social dynamics of countries around the world. But how exactly are countries classified by the World Development Report?

Income Classification:

The World Development Report classifies countries into four income groups: low-income, lower-middle-income, upper-middle-income, and high-income. These classifications are based on a country’s Gross National Income (GNI) per capita, which is the total income of a country’s residents, including income from abroad.

FAQ:

Q: What is Gross National Income (GNI)?

A: Gross National Income (GNI) is the total income earned by a country’s residents, including income from abroad, such as remittances and investments.

Q: How is GNI per capita calculated?

A: GNI per capita is calculated by dividing a country’s GNI by its population. It provides an estimate of the average income of individuals in a country.

Q: How often are the income classifications updated?

A: The income classifications are updated annually by the World Bank to reflect changes in a country’s economic performance.

Q: What are the criteria for each income group?

A: The specific thresholds for each income group are adjusted annually to account for inflation and changes in the global economy. As of July 2021, the thresholds for each group are as follows:

– Low-income: GNI per capita of $1,045 or less

– Lower-middle-income: GNI per capita between $1,046 and $4,095

– Upper-middle-income: GNI per capita between $4,096 and $12,695

– High-income: GNI per capita of $12,696 or more

Conclusion:

The World Development Report’s classification of countries based on income groups provides a useful framework for understanding the economic disparities and development challenges across the globe. By analyzing these classifications, policymakers and researchers can identify trends, formulate effective strategies, and allocate resources to promote sustainable development and reduce poverty worldwide.