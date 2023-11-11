The Future of the War Between Ukraine and Russia: An In-Depth Analysis

As the war between Ukraine and Russia rages on, the likelihood of a swift resolution seems increasingly slim. The much-anticipated counteroffensive launched by Ukraine this summer has not yielded the results they had hoped for. In fact, Ukraine’s forces are now facing a formidable 600-mile front line and extensive Russian defensive fortifications.

The counteroffensive was meant to mark a turning point in the conflict, but it has become clear that victory is not guaranteed. The war is likely to be prolonged, putting immense pressure on Ukraine and its international partners to continue fighting for years to come. Retired British General Richard Barrons warns that both sides are unlikely to believe they have more to gain by fighting until at least the end of this year. This means that the war could extend into 2024 and possibly even 2025.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive will likely make some progress in the remainder of this year, but it is unlikely to be enough to end the occupation. To truly regain control of Russian-occupied territory, Ukraine will need significant support from its allies. This will require a major effort, with an estimated $100 billion per year in funding necessary from all supporters.

The Russian forces have established deep defensive lines along the front, featuring mines, bunkers, trenches, and anti-tank obstacles. Despite the counteroffensive, only a few villages have been recaptured, and Ukraine’s forces face substantial challenges in breaking through Russian defenses. One of Ukraine’s main aims is to sever the Russian “land bridge” that stretches from Russia to Crimea through southern Ukraine, but this is proving to be a difficult task given the heavy fortifications in the area.

It is crucial for Ukraine to show at least some gains in order to maintain Western support for the war. Defense experts emphasize that even small successes can make a difference in keeping NATO and the United States invested in the conflict. However, it is unlikely that any major breakthroughs will occur this year.

While the future of the war remains uncertain, it is clear that Ukraine’s forces are facing an uphill battle. The conflict is likely to be prolonged, with both sides determined to hold their ground. Ultimately, the resolution of the war will depend on the choices made by Ukraine and its allies. A frozen conflict seems to be the most likely scenario, but only time will tell how and when this war with Russia will finally come to an end.

