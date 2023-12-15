New Trends in Settler Violence: Examining the Influence of American Citizens

Recent developments in settler violence in the occupied Palestinian territories have shed light on the significant role played by American citizens. While Washington has introduced travel restrictions on extremist Jewish settlers, this ban does not apply to American passport holders. This loophole has inadvertently allowed American citizens to be at the forefront of settler violence and the ongoing displacement of Palestinians from their land.

Many of the estimated 60,000 Americans living in the West Bank have relocated to settlements for a desired lifestyle, having little interaction with the Palestinians on whose land they reside. However, a core group of ideologically-driven US citizens have actively participated in building religious settlements on expropriated Palestinian land, leading to what has been described as “settler terrorism.”

The rise in settler violence coincided with increased attacks against unarmed Palestinians, including shootings, the destruction of homes, and forced displacement of entire communities. According to the UN, this year alone, about 500 Palestinians, including dozens of children, have been killed in the West Bank. While Israel claims that many of the casualties were associated with armed Palestinian groups, the UN has noted that the Israeli army often collaborates with settlers targeting Arab civilians.

Prominent figures such as Baruch Goldstein and Rabbi Meir Kahane have served as inspirations for these settlers. Although both are American, their influence within the settler movement is undeniable. Goldstein, an American doctor from Brooklyn, infamously murdered 29 Muslim worshipers in Hebron in 1994. He was a follower of Rabbi Meir Kahane, the founder of the far-right religious Kach party, which was eventually banned in both Israel and the US. These individuals are regarded as the leaders of the settler movement, promoting violence and hatred as part of their extremist ideologies.

Hadar Susskind, president of Americans for Peace Now, emphasizes the significance of their impact by stating, “Goldstein and Kahane are the prophets of the settler movement.” This sentiment is echoed by Sara Hirschhorn, author of “City on a Hilltop,” who points out that the influence exerted by American citizens far exceeds their actual numbers within the settler population.

Unlike other Jewish immigrants, American settlers are drawn to Israel and, more specifically, the settlements in the West Bank, due to ideological, religious, or lifestyle motivations. While many immigrants seek refuge or better opportunities, American settlers aim to fulfill a specific set of values that they believe are embodied in these settlements.

The rise of settlements coincided with the influx of American Jews after the 1967 war and the subsequent occupation of the West Bank. These settlers, primarily Democrats, viewed the endeavor as enlightened and progressive, hoping to establish a beacon of democratic values in the occupied territories. However, this perception was shattered during the first intifada in 1987 when the settlers were confronted with the harsh realities of the occupation.

Hirschhorn refers to this period as a “moment of reckoning” for American settlers, as they were forced to confront the implications of their progressive values in the face of settler realities. Some chose to abandon their ideals, while others attempted to reconcile their convictions with the occupation. This watershed moment marked a turning point for many American settlers, further solidifying their commitment to the settlement project and hardening their opposition to any potential peace process.

Additionally, Hirschhorn argues that American settlers have played a significant role in shaping the public perception of the Israeli settler movement. Their fluency in English and ability to connect with Western audiences has allowed them to market and justify the settlement project to a larger audience. This, in turn, has had a profound impact on Israeli politics, influencing public opinion and shaping the discourse regarding settlements.

As the issue of settler violence continues to unfold, the influence and participation of American citizens remain crucial in understanding the dynamics of the conflict. While the US government has taken measures to address extremist Jewish settlers, the role played by American settlers requires further examination and scrutiny.

