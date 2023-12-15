The Rising Influence of American Citizens in the Israeli Settler Movement

The growing issue of settler violence on Palestinian lands in the West Bank is not a phenomenon limited to extremists from other countries. In fact, American citizens have played a significant role in the rise of settler violence and the ongoing displacement of Palestinians from their own land. While Washington has implemented travel restrictions on extremist Jewish settlers, American passport holders cannot be barred from entering their own country, creating a loophole that allows their influence to continue.

Many of the estimated 60,000 Americans living in the West Bank have relocated to settlements for the sake of a particular lifestyle, often with very little connection or interaction with the Palestinians whose land they inhabit. However, a core group of ideologically-driven US citizens have actively contributed to the construction of religious settlements on expropriated Palestinian land, as well as the alarming surge of what has been described as “settler terrorism.”

The United Nations estimates that in the West Bank alone, approximately 500 Palestinians, including dozens of children, have been killed this year. Settler violence has included shootings, the destruction of Palestinian homes, and the forced eviction of entire communities at gunpoint. While Israel claims that many of the Palestinians killed were associated with armed groups, the UN has stated that the Israeli army often collaborates with settlers who attack innocent Arab civilians.

One prominent example of American influence in the settler movement can be seen through the actions of Dr. Baruch Goldstein, an American doctor from Brooklyn who infamously murdered 29 Muslim worshippers in Hebron in 1994. Goldstein was a follower of Rabbi Meir Kahane, another American who founded the far-right religious Kach party. These individuals, who are seen as the pioneers of settler violence, have become the inspiration for settlers’ militias and extremist ideologies.

It is shocking to see that public parks and shrines have been dedicated to these violent individuals who espoused racism, hatred, and advocated for violence. Their graves and memorials serve as a constant reminder of their malevolent actions, perpetuating a culture of intolerance and aggression.

While Americans account for only 15% of the total settler population in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, their influence goes beyond their numbers. Many American Jews who have made “aliyah” to Israel and settled in the occupied territories are driven by ideological, religious, or lifestyle values that they believe can only be fulfilled in those areas. These settlements, founded mostly in the decades following the 1967 war, were built on confiscated Palestinian land.

American settlers arrived with a progressive set of values, hoping that their settlements would serve as shining examples to the rest of the world. However, the outbreak of the first intifada in 1987 shattered this delusion, forcing American settlers to confront the harsh reality of the settlement project. Some chose to leave, others abandoned their progressive values, and some attempted to reconcile their beliefs with the occupation.

In recent years, the settlement movement has seen an influx of Orthodox Jewish American immigrants, including individuals who perpetuated violence in response to the intifada. However, US citizens have also played a significant role in marketing the settlement movement to the rest of the world. Leveraging their language skills and ability to connect with western audiences, American settlers have transformed the public perception of the Israeli settler movement.

This influence has had a profound impact on Israeli politics. The settler movement, with the help of American citizens, has successfully shifted public opinion and justified their project to western audiences. The consequences of this manipulation stretch beyond creating a negative image for Israel. It has contributed to the hardening of opinions among the settler movement, who now perceive their own future as being in danger.

As the issue of settler violence continues to escalate, it is imperative to acknowledge the role that American citizens have played in fueling this conflict. The influence of these settlers, both in terms of their numbers and their ability to shape public opinion, cannot be underestimated. It is crucial to address the root causes of this violence and work towards a peaceful resolution that respects the rights and dignity of all parties involved.

