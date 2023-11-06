UN Baghdad Bombing: A Turning Point for Humanitarian Operations

The 2003 suicide bomb attack on the United Nations office in Baghdad not only claimed the lives of 22 people, including Sergio Viera de Mello, the head of the UN mission, but it also had a profound impact on the way the UN carries out its humanitarian operations. This tragic event changed the lives of many UN aid workers who were personally affected by the blast.

Laura Dolci, an Italian aid worker, was one of those impacted by the bombing. At the time, Laura and her husband Jean-Selim Kanaan, both UN aid workers, were enjoying a three-week break in Geneva, getting to know their newborn son Matthia. Laura and Jean-Selim had a deep passion for their work and for each other. They had met in Bosnia and had embarked on a journey together, serving in Kosovo, New York, and Geneva before Jean-Selim’s assignment in Iraq.

Two days before the attack, Laura bid farewell to Jean-Selim at the Geneva airport as he headed back to the Canal Hotel in Baghdad. Excitedly, Jean-Selim shared pictures of their son with his colleagues upon his arrival. Meanwhile, other aid workers like Jason Pronyk, a Canadian UN staff member, and Elpida Rouka, a Greek national working for the UN’s oil for food program in Iraq, were going about their duties at the Canal Hotel.

Then, on August 19th, the horrific bomb explosion rocked the UN compound. Jason, who survived the attack, recalls the deafening sound and the subsequent moments of consciousness as he was pulled from the rubble. For Elpida, who miraculously escaped with only minor injuries, the aftermath was chaos and confusion as people desperately tried to rescue those trapped under the debris.

Thousands of miles away in Geneva, Laura was out walking with her son, unaware of the tragedy unfolding in Baghdad. Little did she know that this event would have far-reaching consequences for the UN and the way it conducts its humanitarian operations.

The 2003 bombing in Baghdad served as a wake-up call for the UN and forced a reevaluation of their security protocols. It highlighted the dangers faced by aid workers in conflict zones and emphasized the need for better protection measures. Today, the UN continues to innovate and adapt to the ever-changing landscape of humanitarian work, in part, as a result of this tragic event.

While the lives of Laura, Elpida, Jason, and countless other aid workers were forever changed by the UN Baghdad bombing, they remain resilient, committed to their mission, and serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made in the pursuit of peace and global solidarity.