A Rare Case: Parasitic Worm Discovered in Australian Woman’s Brain

An astounding medical case has recently emerged from New South Wales, Australia. A 64-year-old woman arrived at the hospital in January 2021, presenting a puzzling set of symptoms including abdominal pain, a dry cough, and night sweats. Further tests revealed lesions in her lungs, liver, and spleen, along with an unusually high white blood cell count. Doctors searched for the cause of her illness for 18 months, but their efforts were in vain.

Finally, in June 2022, doctors made a shocking discovery. The source of her symptoms was found inside her own brain. Doctors at Canberra Hospital successfully removed a three-inch-long roundworm, identified as a larva of the species Ophidascaris robertsi, from a lesion in her brain. This unprecedented case was documented in the peer-reviewed journal Emerging Infectious Diseases.

While the exact origin of this parasite within the woman’s body remains a mystery, researchers have postulated a possible explanation. The woman lived near a lake populated by carpet pythons, which commonly harbor this specific roundworm. It is believed that she unknowingly consumed the eggs of O. robertsi, potentially through contaminated New Zealand spinach she collected from the area. Once inside her body, the roundworm larva traveled to various organs, including her brain, causing the lesions and her deteriorating condition.

The fact that the roundworm was able to survive and migrate within the woman’s body is striking. Some factors that may have contributed to its persistence include the immunosuppressants she was taking and her body’s response to high white blood cell levels. The situation is undoubtedly baffling, as the roundworm had never been reported to inhabit a human brain before.

This case highlights the dangers of encroaching on animal habitats and the potential for parasites to cross over to humans. As humans continue to expand into previously untouched areas, the risk of such occurrences increases. The discovery of this parasitic worm in the woman’s brain serves as a reminder of the ongoing need for vigilance when it comes to monitoring and understanding potential infectious diseases.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: What were the symptoms the woman experienced?



A: The woman reported three weeks of abdominal pain, a dry cough, and night sweats.

Q: How was the worm discovered?



A: The worm was found during surgery when a sample of tissue was taken from a lesion in the woman’s brain.

Q: How did the woman become infected?



A: It is believed that she inadvertently consumed the eggs of the roundworm, possibly through contaminated vegetation or by contaminating her hands or kitchen equipment.

Q: Can humans be infected by this type of roundworm?



A: While humans can be infected by some types of roundworms, the presence of O. robertsi in a human brain was previously unheard of.

Q: What is the significance of this case?



A: This case emphasizes the need for awareness and understanding of potential infections that may arise from human interaction with animal habitats.

Q: How is the woman’s condition now?



A: The woman’s condition has greatly improved since the surgery and she is receiving further medication to flush out any remaining larvae in her organs.

Source: The Washington Post