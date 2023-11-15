March against Antisemitism in France Highlights Political Divisions

France was bracing itself for a significant march against antisemitism in Paris on Sunday, organized to show unity against the recent rise of antisemitic offenses. However, the event has transformed into a complex situation for President Emmanuel Macron, revealing political divisions within the country.

Despite initially considering attending the march, Macron announced on Saturday that he would be absent physically but present in spirit. The French president cited his role to make decisions, deliver appropriate words when necessary, and take action as his reasons for not participating in protests.

The decision faced criticism from opposition figures and rights groups. During Saturday’s commemorations, Macron was told by Alfred Dreyfus’ great-granddaughter, a victim of a notorious antisemitic case in the 1890s, that she was disappointed by his absence.

The march, initiated by two parliamentary speakers, Yaël Braun-Pivet and Gérald Larcher, aimed to support the French Republic and condemn antisemitism. However, Macron’s hesitation to join stems from the presence of Marine Le Pen, the far-right leader, and National Rally President Jordan Bardella, who both declared their attendance. Walking alongside them would have put Macron in the same crowd as these figures, leading to concerns about political associations.

France witnesses ongoing efforts to prevent Israel’s conflict with Hamas from further dividing communities, as it is home to both the largest Jewish and one of the largest Muslim communities in Europe. The French interior ministry reported over 1,100 antisemitic offenses in the past month, more than double the previous year’s figure.

Several prominent figures from across the political spectrum, including Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, conservative leader Eric Ciotti, and former presidents Nicolas Sarkozy and François Hollande, are expected to participate in the march to demonstrate their support.

The event’s organization has faced logistical challenges, with tensions rising between political parties. Government spokesperson Olivier Véran excluded the National Rally from participating, referring to their lack of place in the rally. Meanwhile, left-wing parties demanded a symbolic barrier to separate them from far-right groups.

The call for the march initially appeared to be a strategic move to demonstrate support for France’s Jewish community. However, it also highlighted the far-left France Unbowed party, which faced accusations of complacency towards antisemitism due to their refusal to condemn an attack by Hamas on Israel. Their leader, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, openly criticized the march, referring to it as a reunion of “the friends of unconditional support of massacres.”

While Macron’s decision not to participate allowed him to maintain his self-styled political image, it inadvertently drew comparisons to former President François Mitterrand, who attended a street rally against antisemitism in 1990. Macron has positioned himself as above daily political fray, making a public protest somewhat contradictory.

Fortunately for Macron’s Renaissance party, the march has also become troublesome for the far right. Amid the focus on antisemitism, media attention has shifted to the National Rally’s past as the National Front. The party’s members faced scrutiny regarding founder Jean-Marie Le Pen’s views on antisemitism, with conflicting statements being made.

Overall, the march against antisemitism in France has revealed deep political divisions and put the spotlight on various parties and leaders. It serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle to combat hatred and intolerance in the country.

