The Impact of the Fall of Kabul on Child Evacuees and their Families

In the midst of the chaos and danger that ensued after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, 12-year-old Mohammad Halim Shams embarked on a treacherous journey to flee Afghanistan and seek safety for himself and his family. With the Taliban’s rise to power, Mohammad knew that his future, as well as the futures of his siblings, would be profoundly affected. Girls would be barred from attending school, and those associated with the previous Afghan government and military would face dire consequences.

Equipped with only a Samsung cellphone, his Afghan identity card, and a small amount of money, Mohammad navigated through the streets of Kabul, which were already filled with turmoil. The airport, once a place of departure and hope, had transformed into a site of chaos and bloodshed. Thousands of Afghans desperately sought to evacuate, while Taliban fighters stood guard at the gates, firing at the crowds. Tragically, a suicide bombing claimed the lives of nearly 200 people. Despite the dangers, Mohammad seized the opportunity to escape.

Through a combination of fate and luck, Mohammad managed to board a flight in August 2021 and eventually arrived in the United States, seeking refuge. However, for children like Mohammad, the journey to safety was far from over. As unaccompanied minors, they became some of the most vulnerable evacuees, arriving in the U.S. without their parents. Mohammad’s story sheds light on the lesser-known consequence of the American exit from Afghanistan: the plight of children who were separated from their families.

Upon arriving at a federally run shelter in New York several months later, Mohammad found himself amidst a system that was primarily focused on reuniting Central American families who had been separated due to the previous administration’s “zero tolerance” policy. Over 1,600 Afghan children, who had arrived unnoticed, joined this system of federal custody. Reconnecting these children with their families back in Afghanistan, now under Taliban rule, would prove to be a complex and intricate process.

Sadly, even after spending two years in the United States, hundreds of these children remain awaiting reunification with their families. As of the latest available data from late March, 184 children in long-term foster care have yet to be reunited, and 55 children are still residing in federal shelters, separated from their loved ones. This highlights the ongoing challenges and struggles faced by these young evacuees and the urgent need for a coordinated effort to address their situation.

Mohammad’s story, as shared through interviews with him, his family, immigration attorneys, and advocates for migrant youth, in addition to documents and statistics provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. State Department, underscores the harrowing experiences faced by children who found themselves uprooted from their homes and thrust into an unfamiliar and often overwhelming environment.

Mohammad’s unwavering determination to ensure a better future for his siblings led him to embark on a perilous journey, enduring hardships and uncertainty along the way. His story reflects the resilience and hopes of countless children who, despite their young age, possess a deep understanding of the circumstances they face. As the international community continues to grapple with the aftermath of the fall of Kabul, it is crucial to prioritize the well-being and reunification of these child evacuees with their families, providing them with the support and resources they need to begin anew.

FAQ

Q: What is a tazkira?

A: A tazkira is an Afghan identification card that contains personal information such as name, date of birth, and photograph.

Q: How many Afghan children are still separated from their families in the U.S.?

A: As of late March, there were 184 children in long-term foster care and 55 children in federal shelters who remain separated from their families.

Q: What is the “zero tolerance” policy?

A: The “zero tolerance” policy was a U.S. immigration policy that resulted in the separation of families at the border, particularly affecting Central American families.