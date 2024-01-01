The Continued Reckless Attacks on Commercial Ships in the Red Sea

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands – Yemen’s Houthi rebels are showing no signs of relenting in their “reckless” attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, according to the top commander of U.S. naval forces in the Middle East. Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, in an interview with the Associated Press, stated that despite more nations joining the international maritime mission and increased trade traffic, the Houthi attacks persist.

Since the announcement of Operation Prosperity Guardian just over 10 days ago, there have been 1,200 merchant ships traveling through the Red Sea region without any reported drone or missile strikes. This comes as more countries, including Denmark, join the mission. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized the need for collective action, highlighting the international challenge at hand.

The Houthis claim that their attacks target Israel-linked ships as a response to the Israeli offensive in Gaza. The narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait, connecting the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, serves as a crucial trade route between Asia and Europe. The severity of these attacks has led shipping companies to halt travel through the strait, diverting ships around Africa and the Cape of Good Hope, resulting in increased time and costs.

To address the escalating situation, a coalition of warships from the United States, France, and the United Kingdom currently patrols the southern Red Sea and the western Gulf of Aden. Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, heading the 5th Fleet, reported that since the operation’s commencement, these ships have successfully intercepted 17 drones and four anti-ship ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis.

The United States confirmed the recent interception of a drone and an anti-ship ballistic missile by the USS Mason. Fortunately, no damage or injuries were reported among the 18 ships in the area. Cooper expects additional nations to join the mission in the coming weeks, although some participating countries have yet to publicly acknowledge their involvement.

The coalition remains in direct communication with commercial ships, providing guidance on maneuvering and best practices to avoid attacks. Close cooperation with the shipping industry ensures effective security coordination. Operation Prosperity Guardian builds upon an international task force established in April 2022, further bolstering maritime security in the region with increased ship presence.

While the international efforts aim to protect vessels and safeguard trade traffic, the Houthis have escalated their use of anti-ship ballistic missiles. It is clear that the Houthi attacks will likely persist in this volatile environment, according to Vice Adm. Brad Cooper.

The Houthi rebels seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in 2014, sparking a prolonged conflict against a Saudi-led coalition. Initially sporadic, the attacks on ships in the region intensified following the Israel-Hamas war. The threat of Houthi attacks now extends to any vessel heading towards or coming from Israel, with container ships and oil tankers flagged to countries such as Norway and Liberia falling victim.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is Operation Prosperity Guardian?

Operation Prosperity Guardian is an international maritime mission aimed at protecting commercial ships in the Red Sea region from Houthi attacks. It involves a coalition of warships from multiple nations patrolling the waters.

2. Why are the Houthis targeting commercial ships?

The Houthis claim that their attacks on commercial ships are in response to the Israeli offensive in Gaza. They see this as a way to disrupt trade and put pressure on Israel.

3. How has the trade been affected by the attacks?

The attacks have led shipping companies to avoid the Red Sea by diverting their ships around Africa, resulting in increased time and costs for the journeys.

4. How successful has the coalition been in intercepting Houthi attacks?

Since the start of Operation Prosperity Guardian, the coalition has intercepted 17 drones and four anti-ship ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis.

5. Are more countries expected to join the mission?

Yes, additional countries are expected to join the international maritime mission in the coming weeks to strengthen efforts in protecting vessels and maintaining trade traffic in the Red Sea region.