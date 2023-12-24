US Missile Incident Raises Tensions in Red Sea

In a recent incident in the Red Sea, a missile allegedly fired by a US battleship exploded near a Gabon-owned ship, causing tensions to escalate. The spokesperson for Yemen’s Houthi group, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, stated that the missile was intended to target Yemen’s naval forces and warned that such actions from the US and its allies would turn the Red Sea into a burning arena.

The Gabon-owned ship was traveling from Russia at the time of the incident. The incident highlights the dangers that countries bordering the Red Sea face, threatening their national security.

The leader of the Houthi group, Abdel-Malek al-Houthi, has previously warned that they would retaliate against US warships if the Iranian-backed militia was targeted by Washington. This warning comes in response to the multinational force set up by the US to counter Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

