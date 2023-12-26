The Houthis Strike: Redefining Pressure Tactics in the Middle East

In a bold display of defiance, Yemen’s Houthi rebel group has claimed responsibility for a recent drone attack on the Israeli port city of Eilat. This latest move by the Iran-backed group is seen as a means of pressuring Israel to end its war in Gaza. The rebels have also targeted a commercial vessel in the Red Sea, further intensifying the tensions in the region.

Unlike in the original article, we will now give a brief explanation of some key terms:

– Houthis: Refers to the Houthi rebel group, also known as Ansar Allah, in Yemen. They are supported by Iran and control significant parts of northern Yemen.

– Eilat: Israeli port city located on the Red Sea. It is a strategically important location for both Israel and international trade.

– Red Sea: A seawater inlet of the Indian Ocean located between Africa and Asia.

Instead of quoting, we will describe the statement made by Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea, who confirmed the drone attacks on Eilat and “other areas in occupied Palestine.” The rebels also fired missiles at the MSC United vessel in the Red Sea after their three warning calls were ignored.

Following the attack, MSC Mediterranean, the shipping company responsible for MSC United VIII, confirmed the incident. Fortunately, the crew members were safe, and an assessment is currently being conducted. The shipping company has reported the incident to the US-led naval coalition in the Red Sea.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) also reported an incident off the coast of Yemen, involving drones and an explosion. The attack took place approximately 60 nautical miles outside of Yemen’s Hodeidah port.

According to Al Jazeera correspondent Resul Serdar, the UKMTO stated that two suicide drones targeted a commercial shipping vessel but caused no damage. The ship is now safe and continuing its voyage, with constant communication maintained with the US-led naval coalition.

These incidents come amidst escalating tensions in the Red Sea, as the Houthis continue to target commercial vessels in solidarity with the Palestinians. The UKMTO report was preceded by two other explosions that occurred earlier in the day near Hodeidah.

The Houthis have been responsible for over 100 drone and missile attacks, targeting commercial shipping vessels from various countries. Additionally, they have launched similar attacks on Israel, triggering a devastating response from the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip.

The ongoing assault on Gaza has resulted in the loss of over 20,000 Palestinian lives and raised concerns about a potential wider regional escalation. Moreover, the Houthi raids in the Red Sea have caused significant disruptions to the vital shipping route, leading some companies to reroute their vessels at great expense.

To counter these attacks, the US recently established a security coalition aimed at protecting commercial shipping from further Houthi raids. Regular patrols are being conducted to deter future attacks, and the United States has increased its naval presence in the region to safeguard this crucial maritime route.

The situation remains complex and volatile, with potential ramifications for the entire Middle East. As tensions mount, the international community will closely monitor further developments and seek peaceful resolutions.

