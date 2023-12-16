US and UK Forces Successfully Neutralize Multiple Drone Attacks in Red Sea

American and British naval forces have successfully intercepted a series of drone attacks launched by the Houthis in the Red Sea area. The Carney, a U.S. destroyer, intercepted 14 “one-way attack drones,” while the British destroyer HMS Diamond also shot down a Houthi drone. These attacks mark the latest in a string of assaults targeting both military and commercial vessels in the region by the Iranian-led group.

The severity of these drone and ballistic missile attacks has prompted Maersk, the world’s largest shipping company, to issue a directive advising its vessels to suspend their journeys through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until further notice. This move reflects growing concerns over the safety of commercial and military shipping passing through these waters.

The United States has been actively responding to Houthi attacks, with the Carney and Mason destroyers engaged in intercepting threats in recent weeks. In addition to these efforts, three more U.S. Navy destroyers have been deployed to the Mediterranean Sea, augmenting the existing Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. This strategic reinforcement comes as a response to increased hostilities in the wake of Hamas’ attack on Israel and subsequent Houthi missile and drone interceptions by American, French, and British warships.

The recent arrivals, including missile-defense destroyers Laboon, Delbert D. Black, and The Sullivans, aim to further bolster the U.S. presence in the Mediterranean region. While defense officials remain tight-lipped about the exact destination of these ships, their deployment signals a clear commitment to maintaining stability and safeguarding key maritime routes.

With regards to recent incidents, the Mason destroyer, in addition to intercepting a drone launched from Yemen, came to the rescue of a commercial ship hit by a cruise missile in the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait. Similarly, the Carney has successfully intercepted several drones and cruise missiles in close proximity to the ship. British Defense Minister Grant Shapps confirmed that the HMS Diamond destroyed a drone that posed a threat to merchant shipping, emphasizing the direct peril these attacks pose to international commerce and maritime security.

The increased deployment of naval assets and the intensification of Houthi attacks coincide with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s planned visit to the Middle East. This trip is part of the Biden administration’s proactive response to the recent surge in Iran-backed attacks on American forces and efforts to deescalate the Israel-Hamas conflict. Austin has scheduled meetings with key leaders in Bahrain, Qatar, and Israel to discuss strategies for countering these threats.

Furthermore, the U.S. is actively working towards establishing an international maritime task force aimed at countering Houthi attacks. This initiative seeks to expand the existing Combined Task Force 153, composed of 39 nations dedicated to combating piracy and terrorism in the Red Sea, Bab el-Mandeb waterway, and Gulf of Aden. The Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder has emphasized the need for an international solution to address this global problem.

Harald Solberg, the head of the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association, has expressed deep concern over the escalating threat to ships in the Red Sea. Highlighting the recent attack on the Norwegian product tanker MT Strinda, Solberg called on all actors in the region to swiftly mitigate the risks faced by civilian shipping. The preservation of vital supply chains must remain a top priority for all governments involved.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Houthi group?

The Houthi group is an Iranian-led rebel faction active in Yemen. They have been involved in an ongoing conflict with the Yemeni government and have launched numerous attacks, including drone strikes and missile attacks, targeting both military and civilian interests.

What is the significance of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait?

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is a strategic waterway connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. It is a crucial international shipping route, with approximately 10% of global trade passing through it. Due to its geopolitical importance, any disruptions or security threats in this area can have significant implications for global commerce.

What is the purpose of the international maritime task force?

The international maritime task force aims to counter Houthi attacks and ensure the safety of commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Bab el-Mandeb waterway, and Gulf of Aden. By expanding the existing coalition and enhancing cooperation among nations, this task force seeks to maintain stability in the region and safeguard vital supply lines.