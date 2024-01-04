Concerns Mount as Houthis Continue Drone Attacks in Red Sea

The Red Sea shipping lanes are facing an escalating threat as the Yemen-based Houthi rebels persist in their drone attacks on commercial vessels. The latest attack occurred early Thursday morning when the Houthis deployed an unmanned surface drone in the region. This marks the first time they have utilized this type of weapon since the conflict with Gaza began. Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Naval Forces Central Command, confirmed that the drone deliberately entered international shipping lanes with the intent to cause harm.

Fortunately, the attack resulted in no damage to ships or injuries to crew members. However, this incident is one of 25 attacks perpetrated by the Houthis in the Red Sea since November 18th. Vice Admiral Cooper warns that these attacks are unlikely to cease, prompting the United States to form a multinational coalition to safeguard the shipping lanes. With major shipping and oil companies already avoiding the area, concerns grow regarding the potential impact on the global economy.

It is widely believed that the Houthis have received support and training from Iran, raising fears of further escalation and the potential for a larger regional conflict. Vice Admiral Cooper emphasizes that the irresponsible behavior of the Houthis shows no signs of waning. In response to the ongoing threat, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin initiated Operation Prosperity Guardian as a deterrent to Houthi attacks and as a means of protecting the Red Sea shipping lanes.

The coalition currently consists of 22 countries and is expected to expand. Since the start of Operation Prosperity Guardian, the coalition forces have successfully shot down 19 drones and missiles launched by the Houthis and have also neutralized three Houthi small boats. Vice Admiral Cooper stresses the need for a persistent presence in the Red Sea due to the increasing frequency and severity of the attacks.

At present, there are five warships from different nations deployed in the Red Sea, alongside manned and unmanned reconnaissance aircraft and fighter jets from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. While the initial Houthi attacks were purportedly directed at ships associated with Israel, Vice Admiral Cooper reveals that most recent attacks have shown no connection to Israel, further complicating the situation.

According to US assessments, 55 nations have direct ties to the targeted ships, involving factors such as the flagging state, crew nationality, ship origin and destination, and vessel ownership. Recognizing the global impact of these attacks, Vice Admiral Cooper emphasizes the need for an international solution to address this pressing issue.

While there is currently no specific information suggesting direct targeting of US warships, Vice Admiral Cooper acknowledges that several attacks have occurred in the vicinity of these ships. As a defensive measure, US ships take appropriate actions to safeguard themselves and the commercial vessels in their vicinity. The US Navy maintains frequent communication with commercial ships transiting the Red Sea, offering guidance on best practices to enhance their safety.

Despite concerns, Vice Admiral Cooper downplays the presence of an Iranian warship in the southern Red Sea, indicating that such vessels have been a routine presence for the past three years. He attests that these warships pose little additional threat in the current scenario. As the situation continues to unfold, ongoing collaboration among international partners and intensified security measures remain crucial for the protection of the Red Sea shipping lanes.

FAQ

Q: How many drone attacks have the Houthis carried out in the Red Sea? A: The Houthis have launched 25 drone attacks in the Red Sea since November 18th.



Q: Are the drone attacks expected to continue? A: Yes, the US Navy believes that the drone attacks by the Houthis will persist.



Q: Where do the Houthis receive support and training from? A: The Houthis are believed to be armed and trained by Iran.



Q: How many countries are currently in the multinational coalition? A: The multinational coalition defending the Red Sea shipping lanes consists of 22 countries.



Q: How many drones and missiles have been shot down by the coalition forces? A: The coalition forces have shot down 19 drones and missiles launched by the Houthis.

