New Era of Sea Attacks: Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Show No Signs of Ceasing

The Houthis, an Iran-backed rebel group operating in Yemen, continue to carry out relentless attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, according to Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, the top commander of U.S. naval forces in the Middle East. These assaults persist despite the establishment of an international maritime mission aimed at safeguarding vessels navigating through this crucial waterway. The U.S. Navy recently intercepted two anti-ship ballistic missiles targeted at a Maersk container ship, which had already been struck by a missile. Fortunately, the ship remained intact, and no injuries were reported. However, this incident was followed by four Houthi boats firing at the same vessel and attempting to board it. U.S. forces swiftly intervened, sinking three of the Houthi vessels and eliminating their crews.

Such attacks have been occurring since October 19, with approximately two dozen incidents recorded. The Houthis claim that their assaults are directed at ships associated with Israel to counter its offensive in Gaza. In response to the escalating threat, Operation Prosperity Guardian, an international initiative launched by the U.S., was formed to provide protection for commercial ships traveling through the Red Sea. Despite the operation’s implementation, the Houthis managed to carry out successful drone and missile strikes on Saturday, marking the first attack on merchant ships since the initiative began.

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a narrow passage linking the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, serves as a critical trade route connecting Asian and European markets. The severity of the Houthi attacks has prompted numerous shipping companies to instruct their vessels to remain stationary and avoid entering the strait until the security situation improves. As a result, some major shippers have resorted to redirecting their ships around Africa via the Cape of Good Hope, resulting in increased time and costs for their journeys.

To counter the ongoing threat, a fleet consisting of five warships from the United States, France, and the United Kingdom currently patrols the southern Red Sea and the western Gulf of Aden. Under the leadership of Vice Adm. Cooper, these warships have already successfully intercepted and shot down 17 drones and four anti-ship ballistic missiles.

