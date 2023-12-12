A Concern for Maritime Safety as Houthi Rebels Target a Norwegian Tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — In a worrisome incident, a Norwegian-flagged tanker in the Red Sea was struck by a missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels near a strategic maritime chokepoint. This attack, carried out by the Iranian-backed rebels, raises concerns about the safety of shipping in the region. It also highlights the widening international impact of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The missile strike targeted the oil and chemical tanker Strinda, marking an expansion of the rebels’ campaign targeting ships near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, even those with no clear ties to Israel. This poses a threat to cargo and energy shipments passing through the Suez Canal. The assault also draws attention to the vulnerability of vessels navigating in this volatile area.

Houthi military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree claimed that the rebels fired on the tanker only after it had ignored multiple warning calls. The United States military’s Central Command confirmed that the missile was launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen. It is important to note that there were no U.S. ships present at the time.

The French frigate Languedoc played a crucial role in safeguarding the attacked vessel. It successfully intercepted a drone that posed a threat to the Strinda during the attack and prevented any attempt to hijack the ship. This international cooperation highlights the collective efforts to ensure maritime security in the region.

Private intelligence firms Ambrey and Dryad Global corroborated the attack near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a significant point of transit between East Africa and the Arabian Peninsula. Geir Belsnes, the CEO of the Strinda’s operator, J. Ludwig Mowinckels Rederi, confirmed the incident but assured that all crew members were safe and the vessel was en route to a secure port.

The Strinda, carrying a cargo of palm oil, had departed from Malaysia and was destined for the Suez Canal and Italy. However, it is important to note that allegations made by Saree claiming that the ship was heading to Israel remain unsubstantiated.

In light of recent events, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, responsible for issuing warnings to sailors in the Middle East, reported a fire onboard an unidentified vessel off Mokha, Yemen. The coordinates of this fire corresponded to the last known location of the Strinda, raising concerns about the extent of maritime threats in the region.

The Houthi rebels have persistently targeted vessels in the Red Sea, besides launching drones and missiles towards Israel. Their recent threats to attack any vessel believed to be linked to Israel have heightened tensions. However, it is important to note that there is currently no immediate evidence connecting the Strinda to Israel.

As global shipping remains vulnerable due to the Israel-Hamas conflict, there is an urgent need to address these escalating threats and ensure the safety of maritime trade. The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is of utmost importance, with approximately 10% of all oil traded at sea passing through it. To mitigate risks, major shipping company Maersk has already implemented additional security measures and rerouted its vessels around the strait.

The Houthi rebels’ actions indicate an attempt to regain support after years of civil war against Saudi-backed forces in Yemen. While Israel, France, the United States, and other Western allies have been targeted in rebel attacks, their responses have been limited. However, continued threats may prompt more robust action to protect vital interests in the region.

In conclusion, the missile strike on the Norwegian tanker Strinda by Houthi rebels is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by vessels navigating the Red Sea. It underscores the importance of maritime security and calls for international cooperation to ensure safe passage for essential goods and protect against potential disruptions in trade.

