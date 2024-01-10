New Article:

FAQs:

Q: What is Operation Prosperity Guardian?

A: Operation Prosperity Guardian is a coalition operation involving U.S. and coalition forces aimed at maintaining security and stability in the Red Sea region.

Q: Who are the Iranian-backed Houthis?

A: The Iranian-backed Houthis are a militant group based in Yemen that receives support from Iran and has been involved in ongoing conflicts in the country.

Q: Why did the Houthis launch the attack?

A: The exact motive behind the attack is not clear, but it is believed that the Houthis were retaliating against the coalition forces for their involvement in the conflict in Yemen.

Houthis Launch Largest Attack on Merchant Vessels in Red Sea, Coalition Forces Respond

In a significant escalation of tensions, the Iranian-backed Houthis have launched their largest attack to date on merchant vessels in the Red Sea. Approximately 50 commercial ships were in the area during the attack, which involved rocket fire and armed drones.

Responding to the attack, U.S. and coalition forces under Operation Prosperity Guardian swiftly deployed four warships to the Red Sea. This defensive action by the coalition forces aims to protect commercial shipping vessels and maintain security in the region.

The attack, which took place southwest of Mokha and Hodeidah in Yemen, marks a disturbing development in the ongoing conflict. It is worth noting that there were no reports of vessels being damaged from the attacks at the time of the incident.

This attack not only underscores the continued threat posed by the Iranian-backed Houthis, but it is also the first large-scale attack since a joint statement was issued by 13 nations, including the United States, promising to hold the militants accountable for targeting commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

In response to the attack, the coalition warships are engaged in quick and strategic action. Ambrey, a global maritime security firm, reported that the warships were moving at maximum speed. Additionally, eyewitness accounts from tanker and bulk carrier crews suggest the presence of small vessels, missiles being fired, and even the sight of a drone.

While the motive behind the attack remains uncertain, it is imperative that the international community remains vigilant and takes appropriate measures to address the escalating tensions in the Red Sea. Operation Prosperity Guardian and the coalition forces play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and security of merchant vessels in the region.

As this story continues to unfold, we will provide updates accordingly.