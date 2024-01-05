Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Threaten Global Trade with Red Sea Attacks

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have once again demonstrated their disruptive power by launching an explosive drone boat in the Red Sea, creating a potential threat to global trade. The drone boat, filled with explosives, detonated in the densely-packed shipping lanes of the Red Sea, although fortunately, no damage or casualties were reported.

This attack comes just a day after 12 nations, including the United States, issued a joint warning to the Houthi rebels, cautioning them of serious consequences if they continue their attacks. Despite the international pressure to halt their actions, the Houthi rebels, who are aligned with Iran, have shown no signs of stopping their campaign of launching exploding drones and missiles at commercial vessels in the region. They claim that these attacks are in protest against Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

The repeated attacks by the Houthi rebels have had a significant impact on international shipping, leading some companies to suspend their transits through the Red Sea. Instead, they are opting for longer and costlier routes around the African continent.

Vice-Admiral Brad Cooper, who leads US Naval forces in the Middle East, revealed that this recent exploding boat attack came within a dangerous proximity to merchant ships and US Navy ships operating in the area. The boat drove approximately 80 kilometers into the Red Sea before detonating. Cooper emphasized that the target of the attack remains unclear.

So far, there have been a total of 25 attacks by the Houthi rebels on merchant vessels in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. Unfortunately, there are no indications that their irresponsible behavior will diminish anytime soon.

The escalating attacks have placed increased pressure on US President Joe Biden to respond militarily. However, the administration has been cautious about taking such actions due to fears of further escalating tensions in the region.

Retired four-star Marine General Frank McKenzie, who previously led US forces in the Middle East, criticized the Biden administration for its tentative and unfocused response to these attacks. McKenzie argued that to deter the Houthi rebels effectively, a more forceful approach is necessary.

In response to the growing threat, the United States and other nations initiated Operation Prosperity Guardian to protect civilian vessels in the region. Currently, this operation involves contributions from 22 countries. US warships and their partners have successfully intercepted two cruise missiles, six anti-ship ballistic missiles, and 11 drones.

The US has also taken decisive action to protect commercial vessels. In one incident, US warships sank three Houthi speed boats to prevent the hijacking of a commercial vessel.

The United States, along with other concerned nations, has made its position clear, and it is unlikely that another warning will be issued. The focus now is on taking decisive action to address the dangerous situation in the Red Sea.

It is crucial to emphasize that Operation Prosperity Guardian is purely defensive in nature. While there have been discussions about the possibility of strikes on Houthi positions to prevent further attacks, any action beyond the defensive aspect of the operation would require a separate operation altogether.

The Houthi rebels have justified their attacks by targeting vessels with Israeli connections or those heading to Israeli ports. However, it is important to note that many of the attacked vessels had no Israeli links and were not destined for Israeli ports. As a result, major shipping lines have suspended operations through the Red Sea.

The attacks by the Houthi rebels have impacted vessels connected to 55 different countries. This signifies that these attacks are not only destabilizing but also a clear violation of international law. Urgent action is required to put an end to these attacks and ensure the safety of shipping in the Red Sea.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the motive behind the Houthi rebels’ attacks in the Red Sea?

The Houthi rebels claim that their attacks are in protest against Israel’s military operations in Gaza. However, their attacks have targeted vessels with no Israeli connections, raising questions about their true motives.

2. How have the attacks affected international shipping?

The attacks by the Houthi rebels have been disruptive to international shipping, leading some companies to suspend their transits through the Red Sea. This has forced vessels to take longer and costlier routes around the African continent.

3. What is Operation Prosperity Guardian?

Operation Prosperity Guardian is a multinational effort, led by the United States, to protect civilian vessels in the Red Sea. It involves contributions from 22 countries and has successfully intercepted various threats, including cruise missiles, anti-ship ballistic missiles, and drones.

4. Has the US considered a military response?

The Biden administration has been cautious about military responses to the Houthi attacks, fearing further escalation in regional tensions. However, there is increasing pressure for a more forceful approach to deter the Houthi rebels effectively.

Sources:

– [South China Morning Post](https://www.scmp.com/news/world/middle-east/article/3162596/houthi-drone-boat-detonates-red-sea-day-after-us-warning)