Houthi Attacks Disrupt Global Trade, Prompting Shipping Routes to Divert

The recent attacks by Houthi militants in Yemen have caused significant disruptions in global trade, forcing many container ships and tankers to divert their routes. These attacks, which are in response to Israel’s conflict with Hamas, have targeted ships passing through the Red Sea, a crucial passage for trade between Asia, Europe, and the Atlantic.

As a result, the majority of ships that usually pass through the Suez Canal have decided to travel the longer route around southern Africa. This alternative route adds considerable time to the journey, potentially delaying the delivery of goods and the continuous flow of ships. The impact of these diversions is widespread, affecting supply chains and causing concern among shipping companies.

The Houthi attacks have affected not only container ships but also oil and gas tankers. Everstream Analytics, a company that analyzes supply chains, estimates that as many as 12 out of 14 container ships, along with a significant number of oil and gas tankers, have decided to travel south instead of taking the shorter route through the Red Sea.

The rerouting of ships adds extra costs and time delays, which have immediate economic implications. The cost to operate a vessel can reach up to $50,000 per day, making the additional time spent on the journey a significant burden for shipping companies. Furthermore, the crews of these ships have had their schedules disrupted, and deliveries have been postponed, creating a ripple effect on subsequent voyages.

The full extent of the economic impact is yet to be determined, as many ships have disabled their tracking signals to avoid detection by the Houthi militants. This makes it challenging to assess the situation accurately. Additionally, the insurance rates for ships sailing through the region have increased substantially, making it more costly and challenging for some vessels, especially those associated with Israel, to obtain coverage.

The disruption caused by the Houthi attacks adds to the challenges faced by global trade, which is already under strain due to rising inflation, disruptions from conflicts like the war in Ukraine, and the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other shipping passages, such as the Panama Canal, have also experienced interruptions due to factors like drought, further complicating supply chains.

As this situation continues, shipping companies and international bodies have expressed concerns about the long-term consequences. To address the issue, the United States has formed a military coalition called Operation Prosperity Guardian, intending to provide escort for tankers and other vessels in the region. However, these efforts have done little to alleviate fears among global shipping companies.

The Houthi attacks in the Red Sea have drawn comparisons to the grounding of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal earlier this year. While the impact of the Houthi attacks has not completely halted trade, it has the potential to cause enduring disruptions for a longer period. The reliance on narrow waterways for global trade has come under scrutiny, highlighting the need for alternative routes and increased security measures.

