The Invitation: House Speaker Johnson Urges President Biden to Address the Nation on March 7

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, has extended an invitation to President Joe Biden to deliver his annual State of the Union address on March 7. In a letter sent to the White House, Speaker Johnson emphasized the need for Biden’s address “in this moment of great challenge for our country.”

Traditionally, the House Speaker sits behind and to the left of the president during the address to Congress, making this Johnson’s first State of the Union in his role as Speaker. The speech is an opportunity for President Biden to outline his broader vision and policy priorities as he campaigns for reelection in November.

However, Biden’s address comes after two critical deadlines to prevent a government shutdown. Funding for federal agencies overseeing programs for veterans, transportation, housing, agriculture, and energy is set to expire on January 19. Additionally, funding for the rest of the federal government, including the Pentagon, State Department, and Homeland Security, will run out on February 2.

Typically scheduled for late January or February, Biden’s March 7 address would be the latest State of the Union since 1934. President Franklin D. Roosevelt revived the practice of delivering the annual speech in person, and the latest State of the Union prior to this year was in 2022 when Biden delivered it on March 1, according to the Congressional Research Service.

In last year’s State of the Union, President Biden expressed his determination to “finish the job” on crucial parts of his agenda. These included capping insulin costs for all Americans, taking aggressive actions on climate change, banning assault-style weapons, and advocating for higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy.

During that address, Biden faced interruptions and jeers from some House Republicans, particularly when he discussed efforts by GOP lawmakers to cut Medicare and Social Security.